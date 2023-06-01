Pentagon Steps in to Cancel Drag Show at Air Force Base: Report

The Defense Department has reportedly stopped a drag show that was scheduled for Thursday on a Nevada Air Force Base.

The show was planned for Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada as part of a Pride Month celebration, NBC News reports.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, told the Air Force the show needed to be canceled or moved off base, according to the report.

Last month, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz sent a letter to both Milley and Austin highlighting drag shows held on military bases.

A 2022 drag show at a club on Nellis was cited in the letter.

The pair claimed to not have any knowledge about drag shows on military bases when asked about them by Gaetz at a congressional hearing.

"I'd like to take a look at those, because I don't agree with those. I think those things shouldn't be happening," Miley said to Gaetz at the March hearing.

Milley became visibly angry when he was informed earlier this week about the event, according to NBC News.

The base held its first “Drag-u-Nellis” event in 2021 for Pride Month.

A story hour featuring a drag queen reading to children at Ramstein Air Base in Germany was canceled last May amid criticism, Military.com reports.

Nellis, located just outside of Las Vegas, is a training base for pilots.

It is unclear if planners moved the show off base or canceled it.

Las Vegas PRIDE reportedly said it was willing to help find a new venue for the show.

“The last two June pride celebrations on base have been great successes and have been met with great fanfare and great celebration,” Brady McGill with Las Vegas PRIDE told local TV station 8NewsNow.