Pentagon Probing 'Critical Compromise' of Air Force Comms After Engineer Brought Data Home: Report
Pentagon Probing ‘Critical Compromise’ of Air Force Comms After Engineer Brought Data Home: Report

The engineer may also have had access to FBI communications

Published
Aaron Feis
The Pentagon is probing a “critical compromise” of communications channels across more than a dozen U.S. Air Force installations by one of its engineers, a report said Saturday.

The employee, who worked at Tennessee’s Arnold Air Force Base, may have also breached FBI communications, Forbes reported, citing a search warrant it obtained.

A base contractor reportedly alerted the federal government that the 48-year-old engineer — whose identity was withheld by Forbes because he is yet to be charged with a crime — took home nearly $90,000 in government radio tech for his own use.

When investigators raided the engineer’s home, they discovered he had “unauthorized administrator access” to radio tech used by the Air Education and Training Command, “affecting 17 DoD installations,” Forbes reported, citing the warrant.

They also reportedly found an open computer screen showing that the engineer was running radio programming software “which contained the entire Arnold Air Force Base (AAFB) communications system.”

Evidence reportedly suggested that the engineer may also have had access to FBI communications, as well as those of various Tennessee state agencies.

The engineer did not respond to Forbes’ requests for comment. The FBI, Department of Defense and the Air Force also did not respond. The Department of Justice declined to comment.

A 48-year-old engineer at Arnold Air Force Base in Tennessee whose identity was withheld because he is yet to be charged with a crime — took home nearly $90,000 in government radio tech for his own use.

Witnesses and colleagues told investigators that the engineer “sold radios and radio equipment, worked odd hours, was arrogant, frequently lied, displayed inappropriate workplace behavior and sexual harassment, had financial problems, and possessed [Arnold Air Force Base radio] equipment,” the warrant reportedly said. 

One co-worker twice reported the engineer for “insider threat indicators” and unauthorized possession of military equipment, investigators said.

Forbes also reviewed a document detailing the tech seized from the engineer’s home. It revealed that he had a USB drive containing “administrative passwords and electronic system keys” for the AETC radio network, as well as flash drives with “local law enforcement radio programming files.” 

Another USB drive reportedly contained “Motorola radio programming files” that, when opened, flashed a banner identifying them as federal property. Installer files seized in the same search, meanwhile, flashed a pop-up reading “CONFIDENTIAL RESTRICTED.”

