    Pentagon: Chinese Fighter Jet Pulled ‘Aggressive Maneuver’ on US Aircraft 

    The Defense Department released video of what it said was an 'unnecessarily aggressive' act

    Published |Updated
    Jim LaPorta and Chris Harris
    Newly declassified video from May 26 shows a Chinese fighter jet executing what American officials called an "unnecessarily aggressive maneuver" against a U.S. Air Force aircraft over the South China Sea.

    The Chinese J-16 fighter pilot flew within 400 feet in front of the nose of an American RC-135 surveillance plane, forcing it to fly through the jet's wake turbulence, according to a statement released by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Tuesday. 

    "The RC-135 was conducting safe and routine operations over the South China Sea in international airspace, in accordance with international law," the statement said.

    Flying through the fighter jet's turbulence caused the American plane to shake momentarily.

    Declassified video of the incident released by U.S. officials shows the J-16 aircraft flying on the right side of the American reconnaissance plane, maintaining the same altitude, before banking sharply banking over the nose of the RC-135.

    Former U.S. Marine Maj. Dusty Cook, a pilot for the Navy’s Blue Angels, watched the video and told The Messenger that such aerial maneuvers are extremely dangerous. 

    “He is co-altitude, not talking to them, and frankly only bad things can happen in that situation unless it’s pre-briefed like in a formation flight or aerial refueling,” Cook said. “I would be pissed even if a friendly airplane just randomly showed up next to me that close without talking.” 

    While the majority of interactions between American and Chinese aircraft over the South China Sea are non-confrontational, this isn’t the first time the U.S. has accused the Chinese of performing unsafe aerial maneuvers.

    In December, the U.S. said a Chinese Navy J-11 fighter jet flew within 20 feet of the nose of another RC-135 with about 30 people on board. The U.S. Air Force plane had to take “evasive maneuvers to avoid a collision,” U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said at the time. 

    China claims much of the South China Sea and has built runways and other military facilities on several of its small islands. The U.S. and some Southeast Asian nations dispute Chinese claims on the islands, and the U.S. routinely flies reconnaissance missions over the Sea.

