Pentagon: Chinese Fighter Jet Pulled ‘Aggressive Maneuver’ on US Aircraft
The Defense Department released video of what it said was an 'unnecessarily aggressive' act
Newly declassified video from May 26 shows a Chinese fighter jet executing what American officials called an "unnecessarily aggressive maneuver" against a U.S. Air Force aircraft over the South China Sea.
The Chinese J-16 fighter pilot flew within 400 feet in front of the nose of an American RC-135 surveillance plane, forcing it to fly through the jet's wake turbulence, according to a statement released by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Tuesday.
"The RC-135 was conducting safe and routine operations over the South China Sea in international airspace, in accordance with international law," the statement said.
- After Decades, a New U.S. Air Force Fighter Jet Design
- Biden Clears Way for Ukraine to Get F-16 Fighter Jets
- The US-Russia drone collision over the Black Sea is a sign of increasingly unfriendly skies
- Pilot Ejects Moments Before F-18 Hornet Crashes Near Spanish Air Base
- New K9 Jets Airline Allows Passengers to Travel with Their Pets
Flying through the fighter jet's turbulence caused the American plane to shake momentarily.
Declassified video of the incident released by U.S. officials shows the J-16 aircraft flying on the right side of the American reconnaissance plane, maintaining the same altitude, before banking sharply banking over the nose of the RC-135.
Former U.S. Marine Maj. Dusty Cook, a pilot for the Navy’s Blue Angels, watched the video and told The Messenger that such aerial maneuvers are extremely dangerous.
“He is co-altitude, not talking to them, and frankly only bad things can happen in that situation unless it’s pre-briefed like in a formation flight or aerial refueling,” Cook said. “I would be pissed even if a friendly airplane just randomly showed up next to me that close without talking.”
While the majority of interactions between American and Chinese aircraft over the South China Sea are non-confrontational, this isn’t the first time the U.S. has accused the Chinese of performing unsafe aerial maneuvers.
In December, the U.S. said a Chinese Navy J-11 fighter jet flew within 20 feet of the nose of another RC-135 with about 30 people on board. The U.S. Air Force plane had to take “evasive maneuvers to avoid a collision,” U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said at the time.
China claims much of the South China Sea and has built runways and other military facilities on several of its small islands. The U.S. and some Southeast Asian nations dispute Chinese claims on the islands, and the U.S. routinely flies reconnaissance missions over the Sea.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Bruised Nikki Alcaraz Captured on Body Cam Begging Police to Arrest BoyfriendNews
- That Time Legendary N.Y. Newsman Jimmy Breslin Ended Up on the FBI’s Bad SideNews
- Kim Kardashian Criticized for Crossing Writers’ Strike Picket Line: What It MeansNews
- WWE’s Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera Say Surprise Pregnancy ‘Couldn’t Be More Perfect Timing’ (Exclusive)News
- N.J. Mom Who Lost Fiancé and 2 Kids in Crash Is ‘Suffering So Much,’ Brother SaysNews
- Fertility Doctor Accused of Using Own Sperm Dies in Handmade Plane CrashNews
- Amazon to Pay $30.8 Million to Settle FTC Claims its Ring Video Camera ‘Spied’ on Women and Alexa Stored Kids’ DataMoney
- Hawaii Reports Surge in Syphilis Cases, Pregnant Women at High RiskNews
- The Wells Fargo Banker at Helm of Fake Account Scandal Agrees to Pay Nearly $5 Million to Settle SEC Fraud ChargesMoney
- Iran Races Ahead in Enriched Uranium Production: UN ReportNews
- Children’s Hospital Patients’ Artwork Set for Space JourneyNews
- Chicago to Spend $51M on Migrants Sent by Texas After Tense Council MeetingNews