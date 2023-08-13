Pentagon Aims To Shake Up National Guard After Jan. 6 Mess: Report

The Pentagon is reportedly considering plans to restructure the National Guard in the District of Columbia after the force was a major no-show for hours on Jan. 6, 2021 as Donald Trump's supporters, whom he had told to "fight like hell," marauded through the U.S. Capitol and attacked police officers.

A key issue in the fallout of Jan. 6 is who should have control of the Guard in Washington, D.C., sources told the Associated Press.

One possibility is that National Guard deployment in the capital would be up to the military's Northern Command, according to AP.

Sate governors control their own National Guard units and can deploy them when and where needed. But the mayor of the District of Columbia has no such power.

The American president is in charge of the National Guard in D.C., but cedes the authority to the defense secretary, who in turn generally delegates the authority to the Army secretary, AP underscored in an article Saturday.

Former Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has said he told Defense Department officials on Jan. 6 that his state's National Guard was ready to deploy to defend the Capitol, but it was agonizing hours before any official under the influence of a Trump White House gave the go-ahead.

“All I know is that we were trying to get answers and we weren’t getting answers," he said at the time.

No action was taken until after then-Vice President Mike Pence Speaker called Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller two hours after the mob had taken over, demanding: "Clear the Capitol," according to an internal Pentagon timeline examination reported earlier this week by AP.

At the same time, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) were pleading with military leaders to deploy the National Guard.

A supporter of US President Donald Trump wears a gas mask and holds a bust of him after he and hundreds of others stormed stormed the Capitol building on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images) Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

It wasn't until after that 3 p.m. that that day that Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy finally provided “verbal approval” of the activation of 1,100 National Guard troops to support the D.C. police, according to AP, citing the Pentagon report. But it was another 90 minutes before units were fully up and ready.

Officials have told AP that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is now weighing whether to maintain the current system — or give National Guard control in the District of Columbia to the military's Northern Command, which is in charge of homeland defense.

Senior officials have argued in favor of Northern Command, which many believe would take control out of the hands of political appointees in Washington, AP reported.

No final decision has yet been made, according to the wire service.

Restructuring would also reportedly address criticism of activities by the Guard in protests against the 2020 police killing of Black Minnesota resident George Floyd.

Changes under consideration would include transferring assignment of the District of Columbia's aviation units elsewhere. The units came under heavy criticism during protests over Floyd's death in the District of Columbia after a National Guard helicopter flew dangerously low over a crowd.

In exchange for the units, DC would get more military police to address crowd control, according to AP.

The goal, sources told AP, is not to decrease the size of the district’s National Guard support, but to ensure it has the units, equipment and training to answer challenges.