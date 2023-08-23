Florida Woman Arrested for a Second Time for Posing as a Certified Nursing Assistant Whose Identity She Stole: Cops

A Pensacola woman was arrested Tuesday for posing as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA), the Crestview Police Department reported.

30-year-old Susan Mae Ignus was using a stolen identity to pretend to be a medical professional at the Crestview Rehabilitation Center. This is the second time Ignus was been arrested for posing as a CNA with a stolen identity.

Ignus was released from prison earlier this year after serving an 18-month term for pretending to be a CNA in Gulf Breeze, Florida in December 2021.

A few months following her May release, Ignus began working at the Crestview Rehabilitation Center last month. She provided the stolen identification, birth certificate, and nursing assistant certifications during her hiring process.

The person’s identification whom Ignus stole received a letter from Crestview Rehabilitation Center, thanking her as an employee. The victim, confused, then contacted the Crestview Police Department which opened an investigation into the case.

Ignus was working at the facility when investigators arrived Tuesday. She was promptly charged with one count each of the following:

practicing without a certified nursing assistant license

use and possession of another person’s identification

uttering a false instrument

providing false information to law enforcement

obtaining money by fraud

using a false name to obtain employment

She was also charged with four additional counts of uttering a false instrument/document. Ignus has been booked at the Okaloosa County Jail.