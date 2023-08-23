Florida Woman Arrested for a Second Time for Posing as a Certified Nursing Assistant Whose Identity She Stole: Cops

A Pensacola woman was arrested Tuesday for posing as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA), the Crestview Police Department reported.
30-year-old Susan Mae Ignus was using a stolen identity to pretend to be a medical professional at the Crestview Rehabilitation Center. This is the second time Ignus was been arrested for posing as a CNA with a stolen identity.
Ignus was released from prison earlier this year after serving an 18-month term for pretending to be a CNA in Gulf Breeze, Florida in December 2021.
A few months following her May release, Ignus began working at the Crestview Rehabilitation Center last month. She provided the stolen identification, birth certificate, and nursing assistant certifications during her hiring process.
The person’s identification whom Ignus stole received a letter from Crestview Rehabilitation Center, thanking her as an employee. The victim, confused, then contacted the Crestview Police Department which opened an investigation into the case.
Ignus was working at the facility when investigators arrived Tuesday. She was promptly charged with one count each of the following:
- 2 Killed in Shooting at New Jersey Nursing Facility
- Woman Without Actual Medical Training Caught Working as Nurse, Again
- Florida Woman Who Shot Black Neighbor Through Door Avoids Murder Charge
- ‘Without a Second Thought’: NICU Nurse Adopts Teen Mom with Triplets After Hospital Stay
- Tennessee Woman Impersonates Nurse, Detaches Elderly Patients from Lifelines
- Ex-Boyfriend Charged in Murder of Nurse Patrice Wilson Who Was Kidnapped From Work
- practicing without a certified nursing assistant license
- use and possession of another person’s identification
- uttering a false instrument
- providing false information to law enforcement
- obtaining money by fraud
- using a false name to obtain employment
She was also charged with four additional counts of uttering a false instrument/document. Ignus has been booked at the Okaloosa County Jail.
- Watch: Deer With a Sweet Tooth Visits a Candy StoreNews
- Laughter Is the Best Medicine for Your Heart, Study FindsNews
- Experts Rip ‘Fatal Errors’ in Princeton Study Claiming Strip Clubs, Escorts Cut Sex Crimes 13%News
- Baby Bear Rescued After Getting Its Head Stuck in Plastic ContainerNews
- ‘It’s Alive and Wriggling:’ Doctor Freaks Out When Extracting Parasite Only Found in Pythons From Woman’s BrainNews
- Staged Video of Pinned-Down Russian Troops Outrages Pro-War BloggersNews
- Texas Governor’s Floating Border Barrier Sees Little Impact in Number of ArrivalsNews
- Drunk Couple Fell 33-Ft. From Medieval Wall Featured on ‘Game of Thrones,’ Woman Now in Medically-Induced ComaNews
- Guard Who Scared Off Dollar General Shooter Acted Like Black Panther Superhero: University PresidentNews
- Watch: Extreme Turbulence Hits Flight Traveling Through Major StormNews
- Florida Prisoner Charged With Killing Cellmate by Stabbing Him in Head With a PenNews
- Florida Woman Sues After Being Denied $90,000 Mercedez Benz Prize in Hole-in-One Golf TournamentNews