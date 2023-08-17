Pennsylvania Woman Allegedly Sets Multiple Fires at Mayor’s Home Over Dispute About Trash - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Pennsylvania Woman Allegedly Sets Multiple Fires at Mayor’s Home Over Dispute About Trash

The fires were the latest in a series of incidents outside of Hilt's home

Published |Updated
Madeline Fitzgerald
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Diane Oberdick, 69, set the fires in retaliation for her garbage not being picked up. Getty Images

A Pennsylvania woman was charged with two counts of arson, after she allegedly set multiple fires at the home of the town's mayor in retaliation for her trash not being picked up. 

Diane Oberdick, 69, lives in the small community of Spring Grove, as does Mayor Beverly R. Hilt.

Oberdick allegedly set three fires at Hilt’s home on Monday morning, according to Penn Live.

The first fire was set outside of Hilt’s detached garage. The second fire was set against a screen door on a side porch and the third was set between Hilt’s house and her neighbor’s home. 

The fires damaged the garage door, the house’s siding, a gate, a door and the gas meter, according to Penn Live.

Monday’s fires were the latest in a series of incidents outside of Hilt's home. Neighbors told police that Oberdick had been feuding with Hilt for months because she blamed the mayor for her garbage not being picked up. 

In June she was arrested for allegedly setting fires in the neighborhood and placing oxygen tanks against Hilt’s gas meter. Last month, Oberdick allegedly dumped trash outside of Hilt’s home and left her note that said “move to Florida,” according to Penn Live. 

Read More

Oberdick was identified as a suspect through a neighbor’s surveillance camera, which showed her approaching Hilt’s house with two black trash bags. Hilt was not home when the fires were set.

In addition to the two arson charges, Oberdick was also charged with risking catastrophe, criminal mischief, recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct. 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.