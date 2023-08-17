Pennsylvania Woman Allegedly Sets Multiple Fires at Mayor’s Home Over Dispute About Trash

A Pennsylvania woman was charged with two counts of arson, after she allegedly set multiple fires at the home of the town's mayor in retaliation for her trash not being picked up.
Diane Oberdick, 69, lives in the small community of Spring Grove, as does Mayor Beverly R. Hilt.
Oberdick allegedly set three fires at Hilt’s home on Monday morning, according to Penn Live.
The first fire was set outside of Hilt’s detached garage. The second fire was set against a screen door on a side porch and the third was set between Hilt’s house and her neighbor’s home.
The fires damaged the garage door, the house’s siding, a gate, a door and the gas meter, according to Penn Live.
Monday’s fires were the latest in a series of incidents outside of Hilt's home. Neighbors told police that Oberdick had been feuding with Hilt for months because she blamed the mayor for her garbage not being picked up.
In June she was arrested for allegedly setting fires in the neighborhood and placing oxygen tanks against Hilt’s gas meter. Last month, Oberdick allegedly dumped trash outside of Hilt’s home and left her note that said “move to Florida,” according to Penn Live.
- Woman Allegedly Set Multiple Fires in Hotel After Getting Fired from Hotel
- Woman Charged With Arson After Allegedly Setting a Fire Inside Boyfriend’s Home For Not Answering His Phone
- Man Upset Over Hamburger Locks Woman in Basement, Sets House on Fire: Police
- Northwestern Fires Football Coach Pat Fitzgerald Amid Hazing Allegations
- Madeline Kingsbury’s Body Found: What We Know About Missing Mom, Boyfriend’s Arrest
- Woman Charged After Car With Children Inside Catches Fire While She Was Allegedly Shoplifting
Oberdick was identified as a suspect through a neighbor’s surveillance camera, which showed her approaching Hilt’s house with two black trash bags. Hilt was not home when the fires were set.
In addition to the two arson charges, Oberdick was also charged with risking catastrophe, criminal mischief, recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Footage From Space Shows Hurricane Hilary Approaching California CoastNews
- German Far-Right Party Leader Credits ‘Trumpian’ Communication for Rising PopularityNews
- Portland’s First Sanctioned Homeless ‘Park’ Sits Mostly Unused a Month After OpeningNews
- 68-Year-Old Pickpocket Who Has Been Stealing Since 1985 Arrested After Swiping Another Elderly Woman’s PurseNews
- America’s Tipping Culture Reaches Another Tipping PointBusiness
- Rachel Morin Was Killed on Trail Where She Felt Safe and Found ‘Solitude and Reflection’ for YearsNews
- Hurricane Hilary Will Hit Desert Cities With More Rain ‘In a Few Days’ Than They Get in a Year, NWS SaysNews
- China Sends ‘Serious Warning’ With Military Drills After Taiwan’s US VisitNews
- Elderly Woman Robbed While Laying Helpless in Street After Brutal BeatingNews
- US Navy Forced to Evacuate USS Theodore Roosevelt Aircraft Carrier Out of Hurricane Hilary’s PathNews
- Father Whose Son Was Killed by ‘Hell on Wheels’ Teen Doesn’t Want Her Sentenced to LifeNews
- At Least 7 Killed, Dozens Injured After Russian Missile Strike in UkraineNews