Pennsylvania Woman Allegedly Sets Multiple Fires at Mayor’s Home Over Dispute About Trash

A Pennsylvania woman was charged with two counts of arson, after she allegedly set multiple fires at the home of the town's mayor in retaliation for her trash not being picked up.

Diane Oberdick, 69, lives in the small community of Spring Grove, as does Mayor Beverly R. Hilt.

Oberdick allegedly set three fires at Hilt’s home on Monday morning, according to Penn Live.

The first fire was set outside of Hilt’s detached garage. The second fire was set against a screen door on a side porch and the third was set between Hilt’s house and her neighbor’s home.

The fires damaged the garage door, the house’s siding, a gate, a door and the gas meter, according to Penn Live.

Monday’s fires were the latest in a series of incidents outside of Hilt's home. Neighbors told police that Oberdick had been feuding with Hilt for months because she blamed the mayor for her garbage not being picked up.

In June she was arrested for allegedly setting fires in the neighborhood and placing oxygen tanks against Hilt’s gas meter. Last month, Oberdick allegedly dumped trash outside of Hilt’s home and left her note that said “move to Florida,” according to Penn Live.

Oberdick was identified as a suspect through a neighbor’s surveillance camera, which showed her approaching Hilt’s house with two black trash bags. Hilt was not home when the fires were set.

In addition to the two arson charges, Oberdick was also charged with risking catastrophe, criminal mischief, recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct.