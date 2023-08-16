Pennsylvania Police Make Arrest in 1997 Sex Assault Cold Case

Using DNA evidence left at the scene, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) have arrested and charged a man in connection to a sexual assault in Lancaster County from 1997.

Eric Dorwart was arrested Tuesday and arraigned on one count of involuntary deviant sexual intercourse, one count of indecent assault, and two counts of corruption of minors, police officials said.

According to Lancaster Online, the 54-year-old Manheim Township man allegedly assaulted two minors alongside a road in Leacock Township in April 1997. While DNA evidence was collected at the scene, no results were produced for years.

It wasn’t until the police sent some of the DNA for further testing in 2022, that results and more investigating identified Dorwart as matching the physical descriptions provided by the victims at the time of the incident, police said.

Per WGLA, a statement read that during the incident, "a white male suspect approached two juveniles near their residence on West Newport Road. The suspect performed sex acts on the juveniles on the side of the road before fleeing the scene in a light blue work van with a ladder on the back.”

According to Local 21 News, the father of one of the young girls who was assaulted said the man offered her $1 to touch him. Details of the other victim were not shared.

While Dorwart was taken into custody without incident and arraigned Tuesday, he was released after posting $25,000 non-monetary bail.

He is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing.