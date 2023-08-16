Pennsylvania Police Make Arrest in 1997 Sex Assault Cold Case

Using DNA evidence left at the scene, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) have arrested and charged a man in connection to a sexual assault in Lancaster County from 1997.
Eric Dorwart was arrested Tuesday and arraigned on one count of involuntary deviant sexual intercourse, one count of indecent assault, and two counts of corruption of minors, police officials said.
According to Lancaster Online, the 54-year-old Manheim Township man allegedly assaulted two minors alongside a road in Leacock Township in April 1997. While DNA evidence was collected at the scene, no results were produced for years.
It wasn’t until the police sent some of the DNA for further testing in 2022, that results and more investigating identified Dorwart as matching the physical descriptions provided by the victims at the time of the incident, police said.
Per WGLA, a statement read that during the incident, "a white male suspect approached two juveniles near their residence on West Newport Road. The suspect performed sex acts on the juveniles on the side of the road before fleeing the scene in a light blue work van with a ladder on the back.”
According to Local 21 News, the father of one of the young girls who was assaulted said the man offered her $1 to touch him. Details of the other victim were not shared.
- Arrest Made in Rape Cold Cases Using Evidence Gathered by Doctor in the ’70s Who Foresaw DNA Evidence Possibilities
- School Bus Driver Linked to Several Cold Case Rapes Through DNA on Steering Wheel: Prosecutors
- Alabama Police Arrest Man in 20-Year-Old Cold Case After He Served 15 Years for Unrelated Crime
- Identity of American Victim in Infamous Canadian Cold Case Finally Revealed
- Attorney Arrested After DNA He Sent to Genealogy Database Ties Him to 15-Year-Old Rape Cases
- Man on Probation for Sexual Battery Arrested on New Sex Assault Allegations
While Dorwart was taken into custody without incident and arraigned Tuesday, he was released after posting $25,000 non-monetary bail.
He is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Dog That Walked Home After Owner Killed in Hit-and-Run Finds a New HomeNews
- Hurricane Hilary Downgraded to Category 3 As Storm Approaches Mexico, California Coast With 125 MPH WindsNews
- Couple That Spent 8 Days Stranded in Alaskan Wilderness Were Found Only 3 Miles Away From ResortNews
- Footage From Space Shows Hurricane Hilary Approaching California CoastNews
- German Far-Right Party Leader Credits ‘Trumpian’ Communication for Rising PopularityNews
- Portland’s First Sanctioned Homeless ‘Park’ Sits Mostly Unused a Month After OpeningNews
- 68-Year-Old Pickpocket Who Has Been Stealing Since 1985 Arrested After Swiping Another Elderly Woman’s PurseNews
- America’s Tipping Culture Reaches Another Tipping PointBusiness
- Rachel Morin Was Killed on Trail Where She Felt Safe and Found ‘Solitude and Reflection’ for YearsNews
- Hurricane Hilary Will Hit Desert Cities With More Rain ‘In a Few Days’ Than They Get in a Year, NWS SaysNews
- China Sends ‘Serious Warning’ With Military Drills After Taiwan’s US VisitNews
- Elderly Woman Robbed While Laying Helpless in Street After Brutal BeatingNews