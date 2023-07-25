Erie Mayor Joe Schember says that former President Donald Trump still owes the city $35,129 for a rally he held five years ago.
The Pennsylvania city hosted a Make America Great Again rally on October 10, 2018, ahead of the midterm elections. Trump accrued a substantial bill, primarily for overtime pay for city workers who staffed the event, including police officers.
With Trump set to return to the city for another rally on Saturday, July 29, at the Erie Insurance Arena, Schember says he will attempt to recoup the money from the former President then.
"I think we have to try, and I feel like my team feels the same way," Schember told GoErie.com. "We’re going to see whether we can get some payment from them in advance this time. It’s important to do this because we’re talking about taxpayer money being used to help make his visit more safe."
The city reportedly made a formal request for reimbursement from Trump's campaign committee following the 2018 rally. But so far, Erie has received nothing from the Trump campaign.
"Trump has been able to bring in millions of dollars for his campaign," Schember said. "He should be able to easily pay these costs to cities."
