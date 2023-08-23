Pennsylvania Man, 83, Allegedly Shot and Killed Roommate Over Argument About Dog

A Pennsylvania man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly fatally shooting his roommate over an argument about a dog.
Police officers in Coatesville, located about 40 miles west of Philadelphia, responded around 8:40 a.m. to reports of a residential shooting and found the victim, 61-year-old Keith Boggs, lying on the home’s front steps with one gunshot wound to the upper chest and no pulse, according to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office.
According to surveillance footage and a neighbor interviewed by police, Boggs and 83-year-old Uley Hines got into an argument outside the home about a dog.
Boggs took the dog into the home and Hines allegedly fired two shots at him, saying “I told you to stop f—ing with me!” Additional information about the nature of the argument was not available.
An autopsy of Boggs’ body found three bullet wounds on his chest and right arm.
Hines was arrested Saturday and charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder, possession of a weapon and possession of an instrument of crime, according to the district attorney’s office.
“This was a senseless crime that has left a community grieving, “District Attorney Deb Ryan said in a statement. “Gun violence remains a devastating epidemic across the nation and we send our deepest condolences to Mr. Boggs’s family and friends. Our office will do everything in our power to hold the defendant accountable for this loss.”
