Pa. Jail Escapee Growing ‘Desperate’ as He Continues to Stay on the Lam: Police

A self-taught survivalist who escaped from a Pennsylvania jail last week is becoming "desperate" as he continues to evade authorities and live in a densely wooded area with little or no support.

Michael Burham, a suspect in the murder of a woman in New York, tied bed sheets together to escape last Thursday from the jail in Warren, Pa., which is near the sprawling 500,000-acre Allegheny National Forest.

Lt. Col. George Bivens, the deputy commissioner for Operations for the Pennsylvania State Police, said law enforcement officials believe Burham, 34, remains in the area.

Despite having training in survival techniques, Bivens said authorities believe Burham is facing several difficult obstacles to remain free.

“He’s trying to live out there with very little support, and that’s hard to do for a long time,” Bivens said at a news conference on Friday. “He needs to surrender. He needs to bring this to an end.”

A video taken by a home security camera shows a man walking along a residential street "toward the woods" that authorities believe is Burham.

“I won’t tell you what day, I will tell you that it’s been just within the last couple of days and it is in an area south of the city of Warren,” Bivens said.

“I really don’t want to get more specific than that – in the event that Burham is somehow able to access media reports of things. I don’t want him to know exactly where cameras are that we’ve received information from and could potentially receive more," he said.

And officials said earlier this week that they discovered "small stockpiles or campsites" in wooded areas nearby that Burham could have used.

Bivens said the stockpiles included “supplies that would assist him with a prolonged stay in a wooded area.”

Burham also may have injured his leg during his escape from prison.

“I think there is also a possibility that he may have a bit of an injury to his leg or ankle. You may not have seen it with the short duration of that video, but there may be a bit of a limp there as well,” Bivens said. “We believe that he did potentially have an injury during the escape.”

Burham, a suspect in the May 11 killing of Kala Hodgkin in nearby Jamestown, N.Y, was being held in jail on $1 million bail on charges of kidnapping and arson.

He is also accused of abducting an elderly couple in Pennsylvania as he tried to evade capture before he was eventually arrested in South Carolina.

