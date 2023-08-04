Pennsylvania Family Traveling Again to Oregon to Search for Missing Woman Last Seen Pleading for Help

The Pennsylvania family of a woman who went missing in Oregon earlier this year plans to make a second trip west this month to search for her again.

Mekenna Reiley, 40, was last seen naked, without a phone, driving alone to a construction site early morning April 5, pleading for help and claiming that she was not safe, the Daily Local News reported.

Police sent her home, which was located a few miles away, after they determined that she was sober and capable of driving.

Though surveillance footage showed Reiley driving away from the construction site that day, no one has seen her since.

Several clues, however, have emerged from tips and searches in her small hometown of Blue River, Oregon.

Reiley is originally from Pennsylvania and moved in 2006 to the Pacific Northwest, where she worked as a preschool teacher. Late last year she moved into a trailer along an access road in Blue River.

Reiley had previously told her family that she felt unsafe living on a farm in Oregon, but refused to tell them why she felt so.

Reiley had obtained a restraining order with a no-contact clause against her boyfriend, with whom she lived until a month before her disappearance. No details have been revealed about the whereabouts of the boyfriend.

A friend reported Reiley missing on April 6 after she didn’t show up to do laundry at the friend’s house, which she typically did.

Reiley’s sister, Bevin Stepp, who visited the trailer, noted that Reiley appeared to have left her home in a hurry. She reportedly left behind her keys, car, purse and dog. There was also $700 missing from her purse, according to her family family.

“Things were just in disarray. There’s groceries left out, her purse was in the car,” said Stepp, according to the Daily Local News.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office tried to find Reiley, using drones, four-wheelers, and foot searches, but the rural area where she disappeared is vast and heavily forested. The county covers 4,722 square miles.

“It’s a hard area to search without a focus on a place to search. It’s a really densely forested area,” Sgt. Tom Speldrich, spokesman for the Lane County Sherrif’s Office, told the Daily Local News.

“Someone could walk 10 feet off the forest road, lay down, and you wouldn’t be able to see them," he added.

A trash bag filled with Reiley’s clothes and a beer can was found a few miles from her home, prompting authorities to treat her disappearance as a criminal matter.

“It’s awful because you don’t have closure,” Stepp said. “I feel like you get almost obsessed with trying to find out what happened. It’s hurt everyone. It’s changed our life forever.”