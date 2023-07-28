Penn State University Cuts Funding for 136-Year-Old Student Newspaper the Daily Collegian

Penn State University will discontinue funding for the 136-year-old campus newspaper the Daily Collegian, according to reports.

School officials said the publication will receive $200,000 from the general fund in the 2023-2024 fiscal year - a 50% cut from the previous year - and then nothing for the 2024-2025 fiscal year, TribLive.com reported on Thursday.

The administration and the board of trustees signed off on the school's budgets for the next two years earlier this month, the report said.

Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi said the budget cuts were necessary to reduce the institution's debt from the projected $143 million last year to $63 million, the Centre Daily Times reported.

“I want to thank the entire Penn State community for its efforts as we’ve worked to respond to budget challenges,” Bendapudi said in a news release on July 20.

“Our deficit today is lower than it was at this time last year, and we are forecasting progressively smaller deficits for each of the next two fiscal years. This work is not finished, but I am encouraged by what we have achieved thus far, and I am pleased to report that we remain on track for a balanced budget by fiscal year 2025-26," the release continued.

Lisa Powers, a Penn State spokeswoman, said the school still supports the Daily Collegian, which is independently published by students.

"The University still proudly supports The Collegian, which now has a newly renovated home in the heart of campus in Willard Building — a state-of-the-art facility with studios, recording booths, newsrooms, and the latest technology that provides students with real-life experiences," she said in a statement to TribLive.com.

There have been discussions among administrators and students of forming a news consortium with the school newspaper and other media, including local radio stations.

Nick Stonesifer, the newspaper's editor, said in a letter published on the outlet's website Wednesday that the Daily Collegian is exploring creating an endowment, as well as student fees and grants, to fund its operations.

He said the newspaper will "survive, and the journalistic work we do will never stop."

"Operations this year will not be impacted, and students will still be able to maintain the level of coverage they have delivered in years past," he said.

The website has added a "donate" tab.

"The Daily Collegian recently sustained a substantial cut to its budget, and we are now asking for your help," the publication said.

It said student journalism is "fundamental" to democracy and "serves as a proving ground for future generations of professional reporters."

"Without an independent, student-run news outlet, students are unable to grow and learn the skills needed in the field," the newspaper said.