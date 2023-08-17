‘Penis Rejuvenation’ Is Tech Mogul’s Latest Attempt at 18-Year-Old Body

Bryan Johnson, the tech mogul who is spending millions of dollars a year to reverse his aging process, is now shocking his penis in the name of science.

The former Venmo owner and self-proclaimed “professional rejuvenation athlete” announced on X (formerly known as Twitter) Wednesday that he had begun “penis rejuvenation therapy,” which he says involves focused shockwave therapy with a Storz medical device.

Storz medical, a Swiss company, makes various shockwave devices, but doesn’t advertise their use for penis rejuvenation on its website. Some of their products are made for urology, but it’s unclear if Johnson is using one of those in his experiment.

In his post, Johnson, 45, says he’s doing six penile rejuvenation treatments three times a week at a cost of $1,000-$2,000. “We are testing whether it improves total time nighttime erections, subjective sexual performance, sexual satisfaction and medical imaging-based penile markers,” he wrote.

Some studies have shown low-intensity shockwave therapy can help with erectile dysfunction (ED). It’s a non-invasive therapy in which a health professional moves a wand along the patient’s penis for about 15 minutes. The therapy is not fully understood, but two researchers have found it to increase blood flow in some cases, and possibly improve nerve regeneration.

However, it is not approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ED, and is still considered experimental by the Sexual Medicine Society of North America.

Bryan Johnson Bryan Johnson/YouTube

Results in randomized controlled trials were varied because of differences in the shockwave devices, length of the treatment and the patient populations. In 11 randomized trials, roughly 60% of patients with erectile dysfunction showed some improvement. But Johnson is not using shockwave therapy for this reason, according to his social media posts.

His goal is a nighttime erection of three hours and 30 minutes, an “erection hardness score” of 100% and 100% erectile function. On Thursday, he posted he has reached 54% of the nighttime erection goal, since apparently he’s already 18 years old in the other two areas.

That may be because he’s spent at least $105 million and much of his time and energy to become younger through various unproven experiments. Most recently, he was exchanging blood plasma with his 17-year-old son, a practice he abandoned when it didn’t show results.

Johnson says his overall “biological age” is at 42.5, just 2.5 years younger than his chronological age. He also added that his body fat is 6.9% (supposedly, a 16-year-old level), his total cholesterol is at 158 and that he has the prostate of a 30 year old, according to test results posted on his website. How these results are measured is unclear.

Johnson’s longevity endeavor, which he has called Blueprint, is based on a philosophy of “Zeroism” that the company’s press materials say will “inspire individuals to think of ‘team humanity,’” though there’s not much explanation as to how reversing the aging process leads to constructive collective action.