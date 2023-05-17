Penguin Random House Suing Over Florida School District’s Book Ban

Penguin Random House is suing a Florida school district in response to the district’s decision to ban certain books that deal with race and sexuality.
The publishing group is joined in the suit by PEN America, a free speech group, as well five authors of banned books and two parents of children in the Escambia County school district.
“Books have the capacity to change lives for the better, and students in particular deserve equitable access to a wide range of perspectives,” Nihar Malaviya, CEO of Penguin Random House, said in a press release.
In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs allege that the Escambia County school district violated the First and 14th Amendments when 10 books were removed from the schools' shelves — all of which dealt with race or gender and sexuality.
According to the lawsuit, removing these books from schools violates the First Amendment by depriving students access to different viewpoints and depriving authors of the ability to engage with readers.
“The school district made clear that its interests are in censoring certain ideas and viewpoints, not pedagogy,” officials from PEN America said in a press release.
The lawsuit also argues that the book bans violate the 14th Amendment because the banned books are disproportionately by LGBTQ people and people of color.
The banned books include classics like Slaughterhouse-Five by Kurt Vonnegut and Beloved by Toni Morrison, as well as newer books like Two Boys Kissing by David Levithan and When Aidan Became a Brother by Kyle Lukoff.
