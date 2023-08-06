Pence Teases Long Term Strategy to Keep Himself at Center of 2024 Race: Star Witness Against Trump 

Donald Trump may have demolished Mike Pence’s chances of ever winning a Republican nomination accusing his former running mate of being unfaithful in a fateful Jan. 6 tweet, but the former vice president is hueing close to a careful strategy which will likely keep him at the center of race regardless.

Trailing badly in polls and facing constant insults from Trump, Pence is slowly but surely rolling out what he knows about the Jan. 6 insurrection, setting himself up as a star witness for the prosecution. That might not win him more votes in the GOP primary, but Pence seems to believe that by hanging around, he'll remain relevant well into 2024.

In a pair of interviews Sunday, Pence said he would testify in the trial if called on and will follow the law. But he also demurred when asked pointed questions about whether Trump knew he had lost in 2020 and whether Trump should be tried in court as a result.

“I don't want to prejudge this indictment. I don't know whether the government has the evidence beyond a reasonable doubt to support this case,” Pence said on CBS Sunday. “The President is entitled to the presumption of innocence.”

It’s a methodical march that has been going since Pence and Trump left the White House 2 1/2 years ago.

The former vice president has been ratcheting up the tension slowly ever since he re-emerged in the public spotlight three months after January 6th and launched a pre-campaign tour which hinted at the damning evidence he may hold.

The historic indictment of a former president for attempting to refuse to leave office offered some of the most surprising bombshells yet, including the fact that Pence kept contemporaneous notes of their exchanges leading up to the insurrection and new details, including Trump telling Pence he’s “too honest.”

But Pence is still reluctant to hit Trump squarely — even after Trump attacked him with an insult, “Liddle Mike Pence” — instead keeping the even keel and careful tacking which has carried him this far already.

“Watching @Mike_Pence on @CNNSotu, the minefield he's navigating was painfully clear--acknowledging facts included in the 1/6 indictment while trying to survive in Trump's @GOP. By the time this is done, he may not be POTUS, but could win a spot in the New York City Ballet!” former Obama senior adviser David Axelrod wrote on Twitter Sunday.

Trump’s defense attorney John Lauro deflected when asked about the statement attacking Pence, a possible witness in the trial, and other statements from the former president against the judge in the case and a generic statement that, “IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I’M COMING AFTER YOU!”

Both Pence and Christie are lagging behind Trump in the polls. SUSAN WALSH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

“He's never called for that at all. He's going to abide by the conditions of his release,” Lauro said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

The former president was granted release last week after pleading not guilty to conspiring to overturn his 2020 election loss and agreeing not to break any laws or influence or intimidate anyone involved in the case.

The special counsel prosecuting Trump is seeking a protective order to block further threatening statements from the former president, sparking the latest of what will likely be many mini-skirmishes in the historic trial.

In one exchange, Lauro said Pence “will be one of our best witnesses at trial” and could poke holes in the prosecution’s attempt to prove Trump’s conspiracy to subvert the 2020 election loss “beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Lauro also suggested it could be two to three years before the case even makes it to trial, long after the 2024 election.

Facing the long slog, Pence has been sticking close to his finely tuned message that Trump was wrong on January 6th, but stopped short of calling Trump’s actions flatly criminal.

Behind the scenes, Republicans close to Pence have been saying to keep an eye out for him when he hits the debate stage in Milwaukee a little more than two weeks from now.

The criminal case against Trump, the indictment and Pence’s own statement that “anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be president” all fueled a burst of fundraising for the former vice president which appears likely to get him past the 40,000-donor hurdle set by the Republican National Committee.

Asked on CNN’s “State of the Union” if he would support Trump if he wins the primaries, Pence used one of his signature deflections, “Let me be very clear.” … And then didn’t say whether he would support Trump or any other Republican nominee.

But that answer is unlikely to become clear until Aug. 21, two days before the debate, when the Republican National Committee will send out the pledges to candidates and give them 48 hours to sign it or not.