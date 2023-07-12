Pence Reveals Why He Didn’t Immediately Concede 2020 Election Before Jan. 6

Former Vice President Mike Pence said he chose to hold out on conceding the 2020 election because of the numerous legal challenges surrounding the results filed by the Trump campaign.
In a CNN interview with Kaitlan Collins, Pence said he wanted to be "respectful" of the "about 60 lawsuits" pending at the time.
He also said that he was hoping Trump would "come around" on the issue in the days leading up to January 6.
The lawsuits were filed in key battleground states such as Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. The lawsuits were dismissed and election audits verified Joe Biden's win in every state Trump contested.
By January 2021, members of the Electoral College had already cast their votes, electing Biden as the 46th president of the United States.
Politico reported in 2021 that Trump pressured Pence to reject the electoral votes and told supporters at a rally that if Pence doesn't comply, Trump "won't like him so much."
Pence later told Congress that he does not believe he has the ability to "unilaterally" accept or reject votes.
The Congressional certification process was then delayed by the January 6 insurrection, with many protesters storming the Capitol and some chanting to "hang Mike Pence."
Pence is now competing alongside Trump for the 2024 election. Both hope to become the Republican nominee. According to a June 2023 NBC poll, 51% of Republicans view Trump as their first-choice candidate, while 7% view Pence as their first choice.
