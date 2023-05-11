Peloton Recalls Millions of Bikes After Reported Injuries

Peloton, the exercise bike manufacturer, is recalling over two million bikes after 13 injuries were reported when a particular model's seat post broke and detached from the bike.
The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall Thursday for Pelton Bikes Model PL01, saying in a news release that the "bike’s seat post assembly can break during use, posing fall and injury hazards to the user."
"Peloton has received 35 reports of the seat post breaking and detaching from the bike during use, including 13 reports of injuries including a fractured wrist, lacerations and bruises due to falling from the bike," the commission said.
The model in question was sold at Dick's Sporting Good stores nationwide and online at Onepeloton.com, Amazon.com and Dicksportinggoods.com from January 2018 through May 2023, officials said.
Peloton owners can find the model number of their bikes on the inside front fork, near the bike's flywheel, the commission said.
Those with the model should immediately stop using their bikes and contact Peloton for a free repair, according to the commission, which said the company is offering a seat post that can be self-installed.
