Pediatrician Sexually Assaulted Mom While ‘Pretending’ to Examine Her Baby’s Ears: Lawsuit

For a third time, a pediatrician who practices out of Reston, Virginia, is facing allegations of sexual abuse, according to a civil lawsuit filed on Friday.

Dr. Martin Seth Forman has never been charged with a crime. However, in 2022, jurors found the 70-year-old board-certified pediatrician liable for battery in a civil suit that alleged he fondled the breasts of a 15-year-old girl whose mother wanted her examined for possible meningitis.

The victim was awarded $1.5 million by the jury — an amount the judge later reduced to $1.3 million.

Civil litigation filed last month and reviewed by The Messenger alleges a high school senior who went to Forman in February for a sports physical was molested. The pending suit, seeking $8.7 million, claims Forman touched the teen's breasts and buttocks before rubbing his erect penis against her knee.

The suit also names Reston Pediatrics, where Forman is one of the founding doctors and continues to practice.

Last week's filing — also reviewed by The Messenger — alleges Forman sexually assaulted the mother as she was holding her infant son.

Dr. Martin Seth Forman. Reston Pediatrics/Facebook

The alleged assault occurred in late January. The mother claims Forman was "pretending" to examine her son's ears at his private practice in Lansdowne, Virginia, which he first opened in 1984.

The civil suit seeks $4.35 million and also named Reston Pediatrics, alleging the operation was aware of his alleged "propensity to engage in inappropriate acts with his young, female patients,” but still allowed him to continue conducting exams alone with his patients in closed rooms."

The plaintiff alleges in the filing Forman straddled her legs and "began rubbing his penis against her while examining the child's ears."

According to the suit, "Forman took an unusually long time to examine the child's ears and spent the entire time gyrating his hips and grinding his penis against the plaintiff." The incident was reported to Virginia State Police, but it was unclear Wednesday what became of the complaint.

Neither Forman nor his lawyer could be reached for comment on the lawsuits.