Peak Hurricane Season Is Coming and It’s Likely to Be More Active Than Usual, Revised Outlook Shows - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone:’ Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Peak Hurricane Season Is Coming and It’s Likely to Be More Active Than Usual, Revised Outlook Shows

Scientists now anticipate as many as 21 named storms as the Atlantic approaches its busiest period

Published |Updated
Madeline Fitzgerald
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Hurricane Irma pummels Miami, Florida, in 2017. This year scientists anticipate an unusually harsh hurricane season. Warren Faidley/Getty Images

Scientists believe that the peak of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season could be significantly more active than they predicted as recently as May, according to a revised forecast released by NOAA on Thursday.

The new outlook predicts a 60% likelihood of above-normal activity, as hurricane season reaches its peak in the late summer and early fall. 

While a typical Atlantic season usually results in 14 named storms, with seven becoming hurricanes, this year scientists anticipate as many as 21 named storms, with up to 11 hitting hurricane status. 

Read More

The latest update stands in sharp contrast to NOAA’s earlier forecast, which predicted a season of near-normal activity. 

Sustained high water temperatures off the southeastern coast of the United States played a significant role in scientists reevaluating their predictions.

“The main climate factors expected to influence the 2023 Atlantic hurricane activity are the ongoing El Niño and the warm phase of the Atlantic Multi-Decadal Oscillation, including record-warm Atlantic sea surface temperatures,” said Matthew Rosencrans, NOAA’s lead hurricane season forecaster, in a press release

This year’s situation is particularly unusual because El Niño typically lessens the risk of hurricanes. This year, however, scientists are concerned that the limiting factors El Niño causes are not developing quickly enough to counterbalance other risk factors.

With these increased risks, experts at NOAA are encouraging anyone who lives in a hurricane-prone area to be prepared for an unusually active period over the next couple of months.

“Considering those factors, the updated outlook calls for more activity, so we urge everyone to prepare now for the continuing season,” Rosencrans said.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.