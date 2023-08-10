Peak Hurricane Season Is Coming and It’s Likely to Be More Active Than Usual, Revised Outlook Shows

Scientists believe that the peak of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season could be significantly more active than they predicted as recently as May, according to a revised forecast released by NOAA on Thursday.

The new outlook predicts a 60% likelihood of above-normal activity, as hurricane season reaches its peak in the late summer and early fall.

While a typical Atlantic season usually results in 14 named storms, with seven becoming hurricanes, this year scientists anticipate as many as 21 named storms, with up to 11 hitting hurricane status.

The latest update stands in sharp contrast to NOAA’s earlier forecast, which predicted a season of near-normal activity.

Sustained high water temperatures off the southeastern coast of the United States played a significant role in scientists reevaluating their predictions.

“The main climate factors expected to influence the 2023 Atlantic hurricane activity are the ongoing El Niño and the warm phase of the Atlantic Multi-Decadal Oscillation, including record-warm Atlantic sea surface temperatures,” said Matthew Rosencrans, NOAA’s lead hurricane season forecaster, in a press release.

This year’s situation is particularly unusual because El Niño typically lessens the risk of hurricanes. This year, however, scientists are concerned that the limiting factors El Niño causes are not developing quickly enough to counterbalance other risk factors.

With these increased risks, experts at NOAA are encouraging anyone who lives in a hurricane-prone area to be prepared for an unusually active period over the next couple of months.

“Considering those factors, the updated outlook calls for more activity, so we urge everyone to prepare now for the continuing season,” Rosencrans said.