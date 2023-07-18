Family of Teen Killed in Boat Driven by Murdaugh Son Settles Case

The family of a 19-year-old woman who died in 2019 aboard a boat owned by the Murdaugh family has reportedly reached a settlement agreement with the owner of a South Carolina convenience store.

An attorney for the family of Mallory Beach confirmed to The Messenger that the owners will pay $15 million to settle a wrongful death lawsuit.

Paul Murdaugh, son of disgraced lawyer Alex Murdaugh, was driving the boat before it crashed into a bridge.

Mallory Beach died during the Feb. 23, 2019 incident.

Murdaugh allegedly used a credit card belonging to his mother, and an ID belonging to his older brother, to purchase alcohol at a convenience store before the fateful boat ride.

Another family attorney, Mark Tinsley, said the Beach family wanted the details of the settlement to be made public.

"It wasn't about the money, but that's a number that represents a level of accountability that they hope would make people who sell alcohol take their responsibility seriously and keep it out of the hands of minors," Tinsley told the Greenville News. "They want other 'Greg Parker's' to know, that if you sell alcohol illegally, you will be held accountable."

Paul, along with his mother, was murdered by Alex Murdaugh.

Murdaugh, once a prominent lawyer, was convicted of the fatal shootings in 2021 and is serving a life sentence.

He faces another trial for allegedly stealing money from his law firm and its clients.