    Patriot Front Member Facing 30 Years in Prison for Child Pornography Possession

    Jared Boyce was also among a group of 31 Patriot Front members arrested in Idaho on suspicion of attempting to incite a riot at an LGBTQ event

    Published |Updated
    Eli Walsh
    A member of the white nationalist group Patriot Front who was arrested last year for allegedly attempting to incite a riot at an LGBTQ event is facing up to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography.

    Utah resident Jared Boyce, 28, pleaded guilty last month to nine of 22 felony charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, NBC’s Salt Lake City affiliate reported.

    Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty Images

    Boyce was one of 31 Patriot Front members arrested in June 2022 for allegedly trying to start a riot at an LGBTQ Pride event in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

    After seizing his phone following the arrest, FBI agents found 22 images of child pornography.

    “The images involve children from toddlers to prepubescents performing sexual acts on adults or other children, as well as images of children exposing their genitals,” according to court documents.

    Boyce also admitted to having sexually explicit conversations online with and about minors.

    He is set to be sentenced May 30 in Provo, Utah.

    Boyce still faces charges in Idaho in connection with the Patriot Front arrest.

