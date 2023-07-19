Patrick Mahomes Rented an Airbnb in Super Bowl Host City 3 Months Before Big Game—to Save Money - The Messenger
Patrick Mahomes Rented an Airbnb in Super Bowl Host City 3 Months Before Big Game—to Save Money

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is playing under a $450 million contract

Published |Updated
Aaron Feis
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with the the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes beat the rush for Super Bowl LVII by booking an Airbnb in the host city of Glendale, Arizona months before he knew whether his team would make to the big game—all in an effort to save some dough.

Mahomes made the revelation in chat with Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, who he faced in the Super Bowl, for for the Netflix series "Quarterback."

“I got a crib like six minutes from our hotel,” Mahomes— who is playing under a 10-year, $450 million contract—said. “So my fam will stay there.”

Asked by Hurts whether he bought a home in the city, Mahomes said that he booked a rental months ahead of their face-off.

“I just like Airbnb’d it,” said Mahomes. “I did that s— three months ago. I’m like, bro, that s— blessed up on the price.”

Ahead of the Super Bowl, the average nightly rental rate in Glendale more than tripled, from $225 to $740, the Wall Street Journal reported in February. And Rihanna, who took the stage at the game's halftime show, shelled out over $500,000 total for six nights at a five-bed, five-bath sprawl in the nearby town of Paradise Valley, according to TMZ.

The Chiefs indeed made the Super Bowl — their third in four seasons — and won a 38-35 thriller over the Eagles behind an MVP performance by Mahomes.

However, the early reservation may have been motivated by more than just confidence that he'd make the Super Bowl.

Mahomes may also have figured that he would be invited to the NFL Honors awards ceremony, held annually in the Super Bowl’s host city, regardless of how far his team went.

Mahomes was presented with the league MVP Award, his second, during the ceremony.

