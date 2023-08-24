Patient Who Died Inside NYC Health Clinic Went Unnoticed for Days: ‘We Have Lots of Questions’ - The Messenger
Patient Who Died Inside NYC Health Clinic Went Unnoticed for Days: ‘We Have Lots of Questions’

Employees said patients have faced deteriorating conditions ever since the location consolidated with other facilities last year

Published |Updated
Nick Gallagher
A 57-year-old patient at a Bronx healthcare facility died in one of the center's stairwells last week, but her body wasn't discovered until five days later, raising questions about the center's protocols for patient care.

Staffers at Montefiore's Family Health Center responded to reports of a "foul odor" emanating from the stairwell and discovered the body of Sary Mao, who a medical examiner later determined died of cardiovascular disease, Politico reported. She had visited the center for a doctor's appointment.

Mao, a Cambodian refugee, had fought alongside the activist group Mekong NYC to block Montefiore from consolidating with two nearby clinics, which they feared would reduce the quality of care in each facility.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that Sary Mao, 57, had died of hypertensive cardiovascular disease.
“We have lots of questions about how her death happened,” Mekong NYC said in a statement to Politico. “We demand answers and transparency from Montefiore, and will hold the Hospital accountable so that our communities are safe — and not in further danger — when placed in Montefiore’s care.”

Three current and former employees told Politico that patients have faced deteriorating conditions, including overcrowding and long wait times, ever since the consolidation took place in the fall of 2022.

But the problem has existed since at least 2015 when an employee at the Montefiore Medical Center Einstein Campus who had asked colleagues for medical help turned up dead four days later in a locked bathroom.

Mao was found in a stairwell marked with an "emergency exit" sign, but it was only printed in English. Many of Montefiore's patients, especially refugees from Vietnam and Cambodia, have limited English proficiency.

Mao was “dead and utterly decomposed to a point where she’s unrecognizable,” Augustine Vazquez-Rhem, the husband of Mao's niece, told the Bronx's News 12. “The medical report stated she had a heart attack, the issue for me is that if regular patrols had been done, they would have found her body sooner.” 

The NYPD noted that they had no record of a missing persons report for Mao, despite her long absence from the group home where she lived, which is operated by Catholic Charities Community Services.

Montefiore refused to comment on the incident, citing HIPAA concerns.

The facility's recent consolidation is likely part of a larger strategy to help the struggling healthcare center save about $500 million annually.

A woman's body was found in the stairwell of Montefiore's Family Health Center in the Bronx last week.
