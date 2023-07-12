Patient Charged With Killing Tennessee Doctor Had Been Threatening Clinic for a Week: Report

The man charged with murdering a respected surgeon at his clinic outside Memphis had been making threats for a week, according to a local news report.
Larry Pickens, 29, of Memphis has been identified as the suspect in the death of Dr. Benjamin Mauck at Campbell Clinic Orthopedics in Collierville on Tuesday.
Pickens is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault and has been given a $1.2 million bond.
Collierville police said they did not have any prior incident reports regarding Pickens.
Police said Mauck's killing was a "targeted attack" in a one-on-one interaction and not a random act.
A witness who was in the building said a man had been threatening Mauck for a week before killing him, WREG reported. The witness said that the patient got into the clinic on Tuesday and that's when he shot Mauck.
The shooting occurred in an exam room around 2 p.m. local time at Campbell Clinic Orthopedics about 30 miles east of Memphis.
Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane said Pickens had been at the clinic for hours prior to the shooting and was apprehended without incident within minutes.
Mauck worked at the clinic since 2012 and specialized in elbow, hand and wrist surgeries, according to his staff biography.
He had been named one of the "2023 Top Doctors in Memphis" by Memphis Magazine last week.
