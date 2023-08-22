Patient Became Suddenly Agitated Before Stabbing EMT in Ambulance, Prosecutors Say

A man who allegedly stabbed an New York EMT multiple times in an ambulance when she tried to treat him for a reported heart attack became suddenly violent and agitated when she tried to calm him down, prosecutors said Monday.

Rudy Garcia used a large kitchen knife he had hidden in his boot to attack Julia Fatum on July 19 on Manhattan's Upper West Side, prosecutors said.

The 48-year-old was indicted Monday on a charge of attempted murder, ABC New York reported.

Garcia told police he thought he was being kidnapped during the incident, but prosecutor Joseph Abrams said Monday that Garcia “appeared oriented and alert” and “became agitated and combative” while receiving care after a 911 call.

As Fatum tried to calm Garcia down, he yelled "f— you!" and “pulled a large knife out of his sock and stabbed her chest, arm, and left leg several times."

According to The New York Post, Fatum was stabbed six times in the chest, thigh and arm during the July 19 attack.

Authorities said she suffered “significant” blood loss and nerve damage in her thigh which required two surgeries.

Abrams added that Fatum is “still suffering from loss of function in the left hand.”

Video footage of the incident depicts Fatum screaming, sobbing and bleeding on the ground. Another EMT worker can be heard telling Garcia that he stabbed Fatum as Garcia claims to not know what happened.

Because the ambulance was near a Mount Sinai hospital at the time of the stabbing, Fatum was immediately rushed inside and treated for her wounds.

She was released from the hospital on July 26, according to CBS New York.

"First responders work on the frontlines every day to serve the City of New York. As alleged, Rudy Garcia viciously attacked an EMT who was doing her job and coming to his aid," said Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. "I'm grateful for the swift action of other members of the Mount Sinai Health System and the NYPD. My thoughts are with the victim as she continues to recover and heal."

In addition to speaking of the events leading up to the stabbing, prosectors discussed Garcia’s history of violence and prior arrests, including one incident from June, during which he was allegedly caught with a knife stashed in his boot at a subway station.

According to ABC News, in total Garcia has eight prior arrests and has even been convicted of violence towards a police officer.

Due back in court in October, a judge ordered Garcia to continue to be held on the previously set bail of $500,000.