Pastor Who Served Church for 17 Years Fired for Gay Marriage Essay
The pastor summarizes the Church of Nazarene’s opposing stance on gay marriages
A pastor who served at the same San Diego church for nearly 2 decades was fired because he wrote an essay about gay marriage more than 6 months ago.
Seldon Dee Kelley III told ABC 10News that the San Diego First Church of the Nazarene told him on Monday that he had violated denominational clergy standards by writing the essay.
A church board member said in a statement that the congregation is overwhelmingly behind Kelley. He noted that Kelley's essay called for better dialogue on how to address human sexuality issues, particularly same-sex marriage
Kelley’s essay, titled "A Hope for Change," challenged the religious doctrine that same-sex marriage is forbidden, Point Loma Monthly reported.
“We need open dialogue among the rank and file, and we need the dialogue to be encouraged by leadership," he wrote.
He said in the essay that he was "unable to justify telling a couple who are in love with Christ and each other, seeking godly counsel and participating in the life of the church, that I must refuse them blessing and participation in the sacrament of marriage."
His essay has been reportedly cited in the book "Why the Church of Nazarene Should Be Fully LGBTQ+ Affirming," recently published by theological scholar Thomas Jay Oord.
- Massive Fire That Destroyed Church in New Jersey May Be Weather Related
- Pastor Declares ‘God is Queer’ at German Protestant Church Assembly
- Southern Baptists Refuse to Take Back Rick Warren’s Saddleback Church Because It Has Women Pastors
- Historic Black Church Catches Fire For Second Time in 2 Years
- Retired Pastor Charged in 50-Year-Old Murder of 8-Year-Old Girl: ‘David Zandstra Is a Monster’
- Pastor Who Claimed He Spoke Directly to God Found Guilty of Assaulting Baby
Thomas Taylor, the superintendent of the Southern California District of the Church of the Nazarene, asked Kelley to voluntarily resign before the hearing process over the issue was launched, according to the ousted pastor.
The call for resignation was reportedly triggered by a complaint against the essay filed by a group of church elders outside the First Church congregation.
Kelley told ABC 10News that he was removed through a judiciary process in which he lost his standings as minister within the church, and is no longer eligible to serve as a pastor to that church. He can, however, appeal the decision.
Dean Nelson, a church board member, said in an email that the congregation fully backs Kelley and his “Christ-like” ministry, Point Loma Monthly reported.
“Pastor Kelley and his family have provided outstanding service and ministry to our church since 2006, and our congregation is in prayer for them during this time,” Nelson wrote.
“The congregation is overwhelmingly behind Rev. Kelley and his Christ-like ministry," he added.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Ukraine’s Newly Acquired F-16s Compared to Russia’s Su-35 ‘Flanker’ Fighter JetNews
- Giada De Laurentiis Sets the Record Straight About Eating on Set — and That Spit Bucket RumorNews
- Overnight Shooting Leaves 9 Injured in MilwaukeeNews
- Hurricane Hilary Now Less Than 220 Miles Away From California Coast, Approaching As Tropical StormNews
- Russian Weapons Maker Claims New Rifle Surpasses Anything the US Has ‘Many Times Over’News
- Another US City is Breaking Triple-Digit Temperature Records After Phoenix’s 31-Day RunNews
- Video Shows Washington Wildfire Inching Toward Major Highway, Forcing Closure, as Gray Fire RagesNews
- Judge Tosses Suspected Saudi Bomber’s Confession Because he was Waterboarded, Tortured By CIANews
- City Council Posts Bizarre Memo Refusing to Comment on Kansas Newspaper RaidNews
- Will Tropical Depression 6 Hit the US After Forming in the Atlantic Ocean? What We KnowNews
- Zelenskyy Finally Gets His Long-Desired F-16s as Netherlands, Denmark Agree to Supply Fighter JetsNews
- Prominent Realtor Irma Daniels Posted About ‘Going Back to Her Roots’ Day Before Being Allegedly Murdered by StepsonNews