Pastor Who Served Church for 17 Years Fired for Gay Marriage Essay - The Messenger
Pastor Who Served Church for 17 Years Fired for Gay Marriage Essay

The pastor summarizes the Church of Nazarene’s opposing stance on gay marriages

Published |Updated
Fatma Khaled
A pastor who served at the same San Diego church for nearly 2 decades was fired because he wrote an essay about gay marriage more than 6 months ago.

Seldon Dee Kelley III told ABC 10News that the San Diego First Church of the Nazarene told him on Monday that he had violated denominational clergy standards by writing the essay. 

A church board member said in a statement that the congregation is overwhelmingly behind Kelley. He noted that Kelley's essay called for better dialogue on how to address human sexuality issues, particularly same-sex marriage

Kelley’s essay, titled "A Hope for Change," challenged the religious doctrine that same-sex marriage is forbidden, Point Loma Monthly reported.

“We need open dialogue among the rank and file, and we need the dialogue to be encouraged by leadership," he wrote.

He said in the essay that he was "unable to justify telling a couple who are in love with Christ and each other, seeking godly counsel and participating in the life of the church, that I must refuse them blessing and participation in the sacrament of marriage."

His essay has been reportedly cited in the book "Why the Church of Nazarene Should Be Fully LGBTQ+ Affirming," recently published by theological scholar Thomas Jay Oord.

Thomas Taylor, the superintendent of the Southern California District of the Church of the Nazarene, asked Kelley to voluntarily resign before the hearing process over the issue was launched, according to the ousted pastor. 

The call for resignation was reportedly triggered by a complaint against the essay filed by a group of church elders outside the First Church congregation.

Above, a general view of the atmosphere at Light Up the Cathedral for Pride Interfaith Celebration at St. Paul's Cathedral on July 14, 2021 in San Diego, California.
A Light Up the Cathedral for Pride Interfaith Celebration is held last month at St. Paul's Cathedral in San Diego.photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

Kelley told ABC 10News that he was removed through a judiciary process in which he lost his standings as minister within the church, and is no longer eligible to serve as a pastor to that church. He can, however, appeal the decision. 

Dean Nelson, a church board member, said in an email that the congregation fully backs Kelley and his “Christ-like” ministry, Point Loma Monthly reported.

“Pastor Kelley and his family have provided outstanding service and ministry to our church since 2006, and our congregation is in prayer for them during this time,” Nelson wrote.

“The congregation is overwhelmingly behind Rev. Kelley and his Christ-like ministry," he added.

