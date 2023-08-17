Pastor Who Claimed He Spoke Directly to God Found Guilty of Assaulting Baby
He lived with several of his followers in a home paid for by the ministry
A Connecticut pastor who claimed he spoke directly to God was found guilty of assaulting a 10-month-old child nearly a decade ago.
Robert Nichols, 44, was found guilty on one count of assault in the first degree and two counts of risk of injury to a child, FOX61 reported.
Nichols was a pastor at the Word of Faith Ministry in East Hartford. He lived in a home in Manchester owned by the ministry with several of his followers. Witnesses said Nichols claimed to communicate directly with God, which he used to control his followers.
Manchester Police said they were contacted by medical professionals in Oct. 2013 regarding the suspected child abuse of a 10-month-old boy. The baby was suffering from potentially life-threatening injuries and head trauma.
One witness testified that she witnessed Nichols tightly swaddle the baby and slam him to the floor several times. The witness also said Nichols placed the baby in a sink full of ice-cold water.
The child's parents testified that they left their son with Nichols for 10 days after they both had fallen ill, CT Insider reported. They both said that their son seemed different when they picked him up.
"He just kind of was somber," the father said.
- Pastor Declares ‘God is Queer’ at German Protestant Church Assembly
- Pastor Pleads Guilty to Shooting and Killing Transgender Woman
- Jimmie Allen Sued for Sexual Assault from Second Accuser Who Claims He Recorded Her
- Man Who Threatened to Blow Up Church Full of Kids Claims He Was on Mission From God
- Police Officer Pleads Guilty to Sexually Assaulting Teen He Followed Home After Noise Complaint
- Pastor Who Locked Himself in Prayer Room Until Crime Gets Better Says His Release Is Up to God
The father added that he "looked as if he was malnourished." The mother said he was "not as happy as he normally was" and "lost the light that was in his eyes."
Both parents said they had a very religious upbringing. The mother met Nichols at a networking event. They decided to join his ministry, which allegedly required them to contribute 10 percent of their gross income to the church. They also claimed that Nichols made them attend counseling sessions, where topics sometimes included their sexual relationship.
"It was very humiliating," the mother said.
The father said he was told to cut off ties with family members. He said he believed Nichols' claims of speaking to God.
Nichols' sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 30 in Hartford Superior Court.
He was previously found guilty of sexual assault in the fourth degree and risk of injury to a minor in Sept. 2022. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison, execution suspended after 8 years served and 10 years of probation.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Dog That Walked Home After Owner Killed in Hit-and-Run Finds a New HomeNews
- Hurricane Hilary Downgraded to Category 3 As Storm Approaches Mexico, California Coast With 125 MPH WindsNews
- Couple That Spent 8 Days Stranded in Alaskan Wilderness Were Found Only 3 Miles Away From ResortNews
- Footage From Space Shows Hurricane Hilary Approaching California CoastNews
- German Far-Right Party Leader Credits ‘Trumpian’ Communication for Rising PopularityNews
- Portland’s First Sanctioned Homeless ‘Park’ Sits Mostly Unused a Month After OpeningNews
- 68-Year-Old Pickpocket Who Has Been Stealing Since 1985 Arrested After Swiping Another Elderly Woman’s PurseNews
- America’s Tipping Culture Reaches Another Tipping PointBusiness
- Rachel Morin Was Killed on Trail Where She Felt Safe and Found ‘Solitude and Reflection’ for YearsNews
- Hurricane Hilary Will Hit Desert Cities With More Rain ‘In a Few Days’ Than They Get in a Year, NWS SaysNews
- China Sends ‘Serious Warning’ With Military Drills After Taiwan’s US VisitNews
- Elderly Woman Robbed While Laying Helpless in Street After Brutal BeatingNews