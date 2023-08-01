Pastor Pleads Guilty to Shooting and Killing Transgender Woman - The Messenger
Pastor Pleads Guilty to Shooting and Killing Transgender Woman

Kelly Stough was found shot to death in a Detroit neighborhood on December 7, 2018

Tristan Balagtas
Albert Weathers pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree murder and felony firearm in connection with the death of Kelly Stough.FaceBook

A former pastor pleaded guilty in the slaying of a Michigan transgender woman, authorities announced Thursday.

Albert Weathers pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree murder and felony firearm in connection with the death of Kelly Stough, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

Stough, a 36-year-old transgender woman, was found shot to death in a Detroit neighborhood on December 7, 2018.

Weathers, 50, reportedly called 911 claiming he was robbed, NBC News previously reported.

He initially told investigators the gun accidentally discharged and said he acted in self-defense, according to MLive.com.

But, prosecutors argued Weathers knew Stough and that the area was known for prostitution, per the outlet.

According to NBC News, prosecutors alleged the victim's gender identity was a motivating factor in her killing.

“She will not be forgotten. She mattered,” Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement. 

Stough’s family said they are satisfied with Weathers’ admission of guilt.

"I was glad - I just wanted to hear him admit it," Jessica Williams, Stough’s mother, told WJBK-TV. "Did you say a prayer with her before you left her out in the street like trash? Did you at least hold her hand and tell her you're sorry?"

Weathers will be sentenced to eight years for second-degree murder and two years for felony firearm on Sept. 8, according to the release.

It’s unclear if the sentences will be served concurrently.

