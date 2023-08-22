Pastor Indicted Alongside Trump Could Get Kicked Out of Church as Thousands Sign Petition

A pastor indicted alongside former president Donald Trump could get expelled from his church as a petition started by a religious advocacy group has gathered over 11,000 signatures.

Faithful America, a multi-denominational group working to "challenge Christian nationalism and white supremacy," is calling for the removal of the Rev. Stephen Cliffgard Lee, a Missouri-Synod Lutheran pastor and former police chaplain in Illinois.

Trump and 18 co-conspirators, including Lee, were indicted in Georgia in connection to election interference in the state, The Messenger previously reported. Lee is facing five charges, including RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act violation and criminal attempt to commit influencing witnesses.

A petition is calling for the expulsion of Rev. Stephen Cliffgard Lee, who was indicted alongside Trump in Georgia. WGN9

Lee is accused of conspiring with Trump associates to repeatedly intimidate election worker Ruby Freeman and pressure her to confess to election-related crimes that she did not commit.

"The orchestrated MAGA campaign against Freeman and her daughter led to death threats and racist taunts against both Black poll workers," the petition reads. "There's absolutely no reason for any denomination to let someone credibly accused of illegally undermining our democracy remain in a position of moral or spiritual leadership."

The group is attempting to reach a goal of 15,000 signatures after surpassing its goal of 10,000. The petition is addressed to Lutheran Church - Missouri Synod (LCMS) president the Rev. Dr. Matthew C. Harrison. LCMS is the second-largest Lutheran denomination in the United States.