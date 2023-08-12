Pastor Describes ‘Apocalyptic’ Scene as His Family and Neighbors Fled Hawaii Wildfires: ‘Just Chaos’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Former Employee Accuses IV Hydration Company of Unethical Practices: ‘This Isn’t Right’

Pastor Describes ‘Apocalyptic’ Scene as His Family and Neighbors Fled Hawaii Wildfires: ‘Just Chaos’

Phil Hopper tells The Messenger he saw the Maui wildfire moving at 'incredible speeds' as it raged through the historic town

Published |Updated
Jason Hahn
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

When winds powerful enough to knock down power lines roared through the Maui community of Lahaina this week, Phil Hopper said many, including himself, had no idea of the devastation to come.

"We thought it was just high winds," the 54-year-old pastor from Kansas City, Missouri, recalled in an interview with The Messenger. "Then it quickly became something far more."

Hopper arrived in Hawaii with his wife and three adult children last Saturday for a trip they had planned since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Tuesday, they traveled about 25 miles from their vacation rental in Kihei to Lahaina for a day of snorkeling.

But shortly after reaching Lahaina, they and thousands of others were attempting to escape a raging wildfire, spurred on by the strong winds that preceded it, as it burned through the historic town.

Read More

"It was truly surreal in the middle of it, and didn't take long to realize it was a dangerous situation," Hopper said, recalling how the dark and ashy smoke from the fires quickly blocked out Maui's blue skies, turning the "paradise on Earth" into something else entirely.

Pastor Describes 'Apocalyptic' Scene as His Family and Residents Fled Hawaii Wildfires
Phil Hopper and his sons in Hawaii on Aug. 6Phil Hopper

"Everything was becoming dark," he recalled. "It was one of those apocalyptic-type scenarios you never think you will be in. Next thing you know, you're in the middle of a cataclysmic event."

It was "just chaos" as he and others tried to make their way through massive gridlock to leave town, said Hopper. He posted a video of the scene on social media.

"The town was filling with smoke, and we could see the fire on the other side of the highway," he recounted. "And it was moving at incredible speeds."

The strong winds before the fire were driven by Hurricane Dora, a storm located in the Pacific Ocean hundreds of miles south of Hawaii, the National Weather Service reported. 

As of Friday, the fire has claimed the lives of at least 67 people, with more than 1,000 unaccounted for.

Power outages and cell phone service disruptions caused by the fire have made establishing contact with some of the missing individuals challenging.

Although the wildfires have been 80% contained, the exact count of missing persons remains uncertain, with Maui Police Chief John Pelletier admitting the impossibility of providing an accurate estimate.

Wildfire wreckage is shown Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii.
Wildfire wreckage is shown Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii.AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

"The town itself is burned to the ground — nothing left," Hopper told The Messenger. "Of course, Lahaina is a historic town, but more than anything, there is the loss of life."

Hopper, who eventually returned to his rental in Kihei, fears the death toll "will probably be worse than what people are seeing on the news."

"It's going to be tragic," he said. "Police said they're still finding more deceased bodies in the area all the time."

Pastor Describes 'Apocalyptic' Scene as His Family and Residents Fled Hawaii Wildfires
Picture of smoke spreading through Lehaina, Hawaii, at 3:50 p.m. on Tuesday, August 8.Phil Hopper

Hopper, who plans to leave Hawaii with his family on Sunday, will spend his final day on the islands helping other religious leaders support victims, who he said are doing their best to stay strong.

"The Hawaiian community has come together very quickly," said Hopper. "Nonetheless, you can see the trauma and tragedy in their faces, as much as they're trying to carry on."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.