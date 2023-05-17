Passerby Runs Into Burning House to Save Children He Could Hear Crying
A grandmother and two babies were saved with help from a Good Samaritan.
A Virginia man ran into a burning home on Monday after hearing the cries of young children, according to CBS affiliate WTVR.
Bradley Stuller was driving when he saw smoke pouring from a house in Colonial Heights, a small city outside Richmond. He told WTVR that he saw a young child on the property and asked him if the house was on fire, to which the child replied ‘yes’ and indicated his grandmother was inside.
Stuller then ran towards the back of the house and went inside to find the woman.
“There was something bad happening and I could help. So that’s all I could do," Stuller said. "It was pitch black, you couldn’t see anything. I get her down the stairs and outside."
After bringing the grandmother to safety, Stuller ran back inside.
"The fire is right there in the living room and that’s where I could hear the babies crying," he told the station. "The fire is three feet away from me. I could hear the kids, six feet away from me."
When firefighters arrived and made it into the house they pulled out an infant and toddler. The children and their grandmother were in critical condition at the hospital but are expected to survive.
"I just thank him so much," family member Destiny Davis said of Stuller. "He’s the reason my grandmother is alive."
