Passengers Thwart Suicide Attempt As Man Opens Emergency Exit Door During Landing
A terrifying scene unfolded on a routine Asiana flight after a passenger on an opened the door mid-air
A humdrum South Korean domestic flight turned into a scene out of a thriller Friday when desperate passengers restrained a man as he tried to leap from the open door of a jetliner moments before landing.
Twelve people, most of them children, were treated for hyperventilation after Asiana Flight 8124 from Jeju Island landed safely at Daegu Airport, officials said. The 33-year-old who unlatched the plane's door was arrested.
The incident began at around 12:45pm, with flight attendants already strapped in for landing and the Airbus A321 roughly 270 yards off the ground and traveling between 130 and 160 miles per hour. The man abruptly rose from his seat and unlatched an emergency exit door, creating a deafening roar, South Korean media reported.
Video from within the cabin showed passengers seated at the left-side bulkhead bracing themselves as winds blasted into the aircraft.
"It was chaos, with people close to the door appearing to faint one by one and flight attendants calling out for doctors on board…while others were running down the aisle in panic," one passenger told Yonhap News Agency.
"I thought the plane was blowing up," he said. "I thought I was going to die."
Witnesses said the man then tried to leap from the plane and was held back by fellow passengers.
"Flight attendants shouted for help from male passengers and people all around clung to him and pulled him in," one witness told Yonhap. Police said the suspect was traveling alone.
Among the 194 passengers and crew were 48 elementary and middle-school children en route to a regional sporting event tomorrow in the nearby city of Ulsan. "Children quivered and cried in panic," the mother of one of the students said. "Those sitting near the exit must have been shocked the most."
Police in Daegu, in southern South Korea, said the suspect wasn’t drunk at the time of his arrest, and that he had refused to explain his motive.
"It is difficult to have a normal conversation with him," an official told Yonhap. "We will investigate the motive of the crime and punish him."
