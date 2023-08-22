Passengers Scream During Hard Landing in California as Sparks Fly From Plane During Tropical Storm Hilary

Sparks from one of the plane's engines during a rough landing in Santa Ana, California, terrified passengers on an Alaska Airlines flight Sunday.

The plane touched down Sunday around 11:15 p.m., just as Tropical Storm Hilary was passing through the area.

ABC 7 in Los Angeles has exclusive video of the harrowing moment for the passengers of Flight 1288 out of Seattle.

Alaska Airlines confirmed the landing gear on the left side of the 737 malfunctioned during a hard landing at the John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana.

Sparks were seen flying from the plane's engine as it scraped across the runway.

The Orange County Fire Authority responded to the scene.

"Fortunately, no one was injured," reads a statement from the OCFA. "They were however stranded" on the runway, where the plane still sits.

"Firefighters worked with airport staff and the pilots to safely get everyone off the plane."

Abhinav Amineni, a passenger who shot the ABC 7 video, said he thought the plane was going to catch fire, and that passengers finally relaxed when the plane came to rest on the runway.

Alaska Airlines had not responded to a request for comment Tuesday morning.