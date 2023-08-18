Passengers Exiting Private Plane Accidentally Drive Their Car Down Multiple Airport Runways - The Messenger
Passengers Exiting Private Plane Accidentally Drive Their Car Down Multiple Airport Runways

'Make a left onto the runway, you are clear for take off,' one commenter joked

Nick Gallagher
A father and son were detained after accidentally driving across several runways at Palm Beach International Airport Tuesday.WPLG-TV/Screenshot

A father and son who landed a private plane at an international airport in Palm Beach mistakenly drove a rental car across several active runways Tuesday, West Palm Beach station WPBF-TV reported.

The company Go Rentals delivered a rental car directly to the pair on the tarmac as they got off the plane.

Aviation expert John Nance told WPBF the practice isn't uncommon, but said that rental companies are supposed to offer detailed directions for how to make it to the roadway safely.

"It’s not the situation in regards to the car,” Nance said. "It’s the instructions that were given to the individual."

Although runway incidents are rare, Nance said pilots are usually trained to navigate unexpected hurdles.

"In the commercial aviation world, that's one of the things that we pull on each other in the simulators quite a bit, truck on the runway," he said.

One reader who left a comment on a local news story about the incident joked that the pair's GPS must have been programmed incorrectly: "Make a left onto the runway, [and] you are clear for take off."

A spokesperson for Palm Beach International Airport said that it had revoked Go Rentals' permit.

Employees from Atlantic Aviation, the company responsible for processing the father and son on the ground, will be required to take safety training. Those who were involved in the incident have had their security clearances revoked as well.

Both companies said they would investigate the incident and comply with the airport's disciplinary actions.

Sheriff's deputies detained the father and son for questioning but let them go once they realized the incident was a simple mistake.

