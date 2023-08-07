Passenger with Extreme Peanut Allergy Forced to Buy Every Last Peanut on Flight to Avoid Life-Threatening Reaction 

A passenger with a severe nut allergy purchased every pack of peanuts on a plane, saying crew members refused to ban them during her flight.

Leah Williams, 27, was aboard a Eurowings flight to Dusseldorf, Germany, when she informed crew members of her allergy, reported British tabloid The Mirror.

The passenger has had a severe allergy to nuts all her life.

Williams, from England’s Hampshire County, told the publication that flight attendants dismissed her concerns. That’s when she decided to buy all the nuts onboard. “The stewards looked at me blankly like I was crazy and said, ‘But there is a lot, we’ll have to count them all,’” Williams said. “I said, ‘Please do count them, and I will pay for them all, seeing as you have left me with no choice.’”

There were 48 packs on the plane, all of which Williams ended up buying. The purchase came out to nearly $200, about three times what she paid for the flight itself from London to Dusseldorf.

Now, Williams is demanding a refund. “Eurowings should be ashamed of how they handled this situation and for the way they made me feel,” she said.

Eurowings did not immediately return The Messenger’s request for comment. But in a statement to The Mirror, an Eurowings spokesperson said flights were not guaranteed to be allergy-free.

“Our medically trained cabin crew always has access to medication to provide emergency care in the event of an allergic shock,” the spokesperson said.