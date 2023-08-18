Passenger Video Shows Southwest Plane Engine Bursting Into Flames Mid-Flight
The plane was only in the air for 16 minutes before passengers were back on the ground
A passenger video posted to X on Wednesday shows flames shooting out of a Southwest plane's engine mid-flight.
The plane was heading from Houston to Cancun. It returned to Hobby Airport "after experiencing a mechanical issue shortly after takeoff," Southwest said in a statement to NBC News.
"The aircraft landed safely and was taken out of service for review," the airline added. "A different aircraft continued the flight to Cancun last evening, and we appreciate our Customers’ patience and support."
The plane was only in the air for 16 minutes before passengers were back on the ground and moved to a new plane.
Andrew Sandino, a mechanical engineer, was leaving work near the airport when he looked up and saw the flames coming out of the plane's engine.
"I noticed big black plumes of smoke coming out the right engine and then it started shooting really big fireballs out and the plane was shifting back and forth, side to side, pretty heavily," Sandino told NBC News.
Sandino said he thought the plane might crash.
"If that engine just completely explodes and sends shrapnel everywhere, the plane is going to fizzle out and hit the ground," he said.
Kathleen Bangs, a former commercial airline pilot and spokesperson for FlightAware, a company that provides flight-tracking services, told the outlet that the plane was probably never in serious trouble.
"I’ve flown, as a pilot, that route between Houston and Cancun many times," she said. "While it wouldn’t be ideal to have an engine fire or failure over the middle of the Gulf of Mexico, the jet can operate safely on one engine."
Southwest is one of the few major U.S.-based carriers that has never had a fatal crash. In 2018, however, a New Mexico woman was killed on a Southwest flight after an engine blast caused a window to burst and she was partially sucked out of the plane.
