Passenger Seizes Controls for Ill Pilot To Help Land Plane in Grass at Martha’s Vineyard

A 68-year-old woman brought the plane down without landing gear

Published |Updated
Luke Funk
A plane crash on Martha’s Vineyard on July 17, 2023Jake Cleland/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX

A passenger took over the controls and crash-landed a plane on Martha’s Vineyard after the pilot suffered a medical emergency.

In a release on Facebook, the department said the Piper Meridian Turbo Prop six-seat plane crashed around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday at the MVY Airport, according to the West Tisbury Police Department.

The unidentified 80-year-old man flying the plane had a medical problem upon approaching the airport.

A 68-year-old woman who was his passenger took over the controls.

She eventually landed the plane on its belly in a grassy area near the runway with no landing gear.

The left wing of the airplane broke during the landing, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

The woman had minor injuries and the man was pulled from the plane and med-flighted to Boston for additional treatment.

The aircraft departed from Westchester, New York earlier in the afternoon. The pilot and passenger are Connecticut residents, police said.

They were the only two people on the plane and their identities have not been released.

The state police and FAA are involved in the investigation.

