Passenger Opens Emergency Hatch, Leaps off Wing, Sprints on Tarmac to Dodge Arrest - The Messenger
According to the police, the unidentified man was wanted for violating a no-contact restraining order

Aysha Qamar
While attempting to avoid arrest, a flight passenger allegedly opened the plane's emergency exit door and ran onto the tarmac, authorities said.

Luckily, the plane was parked. According to CBS News, the incident occurred on Sunday at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport while a Sun Country Airlines flight from Orlando was parked. The flight had landed shortly after 11 p.m.

As other passengers were disembarking, the 44-year-old man allegedly opened an emergency exit door, went onto the wing, and ran. He fled upon seeing MSP Airport Police outside the plane, who were waiting to arrest him. Despite attempting to escape, the man was arrested 45 minutes later when airport employees found him hiding inside an LSG Sky Chef truck, an airline service food vehicle.

According to the police, the unidentified man was wanted for violating a no-contact restraining order, in addition to an active felony drug warrant in Wright County. Sun Country told FOX 9 that the passenger was seated in the exit row.

"We take these incidents very seriously, and the crew called airport police who responded quickly," Sun Country told the outlet, adding, "Fortunately, passengers and crew are fine."

