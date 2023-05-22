Passenger Hits Flight Attendant with Intercom Phone on Denver to Tampa Flight
The passenger has been charged with assault.
A Frontier Airlines flight attendant was allegedly assaulted Sunday by a passenger who'd been asked to deplane.
According to a statement from Frontier Airlines, the passenger struck the flight attendant with the plane's intercom phone.
The incident ended up delaying the flight — set to take off from Denver, Colorado, bound for Tampa, Florida — for four hours.
The statement alleges the passenger, identified as Shuri Turner, "became belligerent onboard and was asked to deplane."
KMGH-TV reports that Denver Police arrested Turner for assault.
Turner's age was not available at press time. She was cited and released.
Turner could not be reached Monday. It was unclear Monday if she had retained an attorney who could comment on her behalf.
The extent of the flight attendant's injuries is unknown at this time.
