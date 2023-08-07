Passenger Flight Delayed After Bear Escapes From Plane’s Cargo Hold

An Iraqi Airways flight was delayed on Friday after a bear apparently escaped from the aircraft's cargo hold prior to takeoff at Dubai International Airport.

The incident has since spurred Iraq's prime minister to order an investigation into how exactly the animal was able to flee its crate, according to the Associated Press.

The airline said it was not at fault for the escape, and that it cooperated with United Arab Emirates authorities who worked to sedate the bear and take it off the airplane, the news outlet reported.

The bear was being transported in accordance with the law and standards approved by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the airline said on Saturday.

According to the AP, the incident left disgruntled passengers to complain about the delay on social media. In one video posted online, the outlet reported that the plane's captain could be heard apologizing to passengers for the delayed start to the flight due to the bear's escape.

A person speaking in the clip said the plane was an hour late for its trip to Baghdad, Iraq's capital city, and that passengers were instructed to leave the plane until the problem was addressed.

An Iraqi Airways official confirmed to the outlet on Sunday that the bear was being flown from Dubai to Baghdad, despite the airline saying the opposite in an official statement. The official, who was not authorized to speak about the matter publicly, declined to name the animal's owner.

Keeping large predatory animals as pets has become popular among Iraq's wealthy citizens, according to the AP. Dubai International Airport declined to comment to the news service about the incident.