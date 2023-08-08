Passenger Catches Airline in False Claim About ‘Lost’ Luggage Thanks to AirTag Attached to Bag - The Messenger
Passenger Catches Airline in False Claim About ‘Lost’ Luggage Thanks to AirTag Attached to Bag

The airline insisted the bag was in Baltimore, when in fact it was sitting in baggage claim at a Chicago airport

Blake Harper
A mom was able to use an airtag to track down her daughter’s bag after the airline told her it was in the wrong cityMark Wilson/Getty Images

A tech-savvy mom who managed to track down her daughter's luggage, despite United Airlines telling her it was in an entirely different city, took matters into her own hands to retrieve the lost bag.

Sandra Shuster and her daughter Ruby were flying from Baltimore to Denver for Ruby's lacrosse tournament and had a layover in Chicago along the way. Once they arrived in Denver, United Airlines informed Shuster that the bag they checked had not made it with them.

Initially, Shuster was told that the bag, which contained Ruby's lacrosse gear that is worth around $2,000, would arrive from Chicago in a few hours. However, when she tried to contact them again after the bag never showed up, she was given a different answer.

"They said, 'Your bag’s going to come in later today on one of two flights.' I said 'Okay, great,' but it never came. So I called later that afternoon and they said 'Your bag is still in Baltimore,'" Shuster told CNN.

Fortunately, Shuster had an AirTag, which can track devices, on Ruby's bag and saw that it was actually at Terminal 1 baggage reclaim in Chicago. She tried telling United but they insisted that was not the case.

Rather than wait around for the airline to finally start doing something, Shuster decided to fly to Chicago herself using air miles to get the bag. She also had to take a day off from work and fly out at 6 AM.

United's Twitter account recommended she stay in Denver but Shuster was smart enough to not listen to the airline that insisted her bag was in the wrong city.

"So I jumped on the plane, flew to Chicago, got to baggage claim, and it took them 30 seconds to give me my bag," she said.

Once Shuster informed United that she had found the bag, they told her to submit an online claim. But eventually, they did deposit 30,000 miles back into her account.

Unfortunately, this is about as happy of an ending as you'll find these days when it comes to lost luggage. And it has become an increasingly common phenomenon, with 26 million pieces of luggage getting lost by airlines last year.

