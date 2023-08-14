Passenger Arrested After His Rant Forces Malaysia-Bound Flight Back to Australia

More than 200 passengers were stuck on the tarmac for more than two hours with an apparently disturbed man at Sydney Airport after his ravings forced their Malaysia-bound flight to return to Australia.
Malaysia Airlines Flight MH122, from Sydney to Kuala Lumpur, departed at 1:06 p.m. local time Friday but turned back and landed at 3:47 p.m. The reason for the lag between when they landed and police boarding is unclear.
Around 6:36 p.m., police boarded the Airbus A333 and handcuffed the suspect, passengers said.
Video posted by passengers showed a bald, bearded man ranting at the crew, while the other passengers had been moved away from him.
“I am a slave of Allhah. Are you a slave of Allah?” he asks the cabin crew in one video.
The flight “is taken hostage by this lunatic giving Billions of Muslims a bad name,” one passenger wrote on social media. “Sydney Airport is waiting for what?!”
“Kudos to the staff for sitting with this lunatic and listening to his bs and keeping him occupied,” another passenger said.
Aviation officials said they were “supporting emergency agencies in the management of an incident at the airport.”
