Parts of Texas To Break 100 Plus Year Old Heat Records as Blistering Temperatures Hit

A blistering heat wave is set to descend on parts of the United States over the coming days, likely bringing record breaking temperatures to some areas in Texas.

Houston and other parts of the state could see thermometers reach close to 110 degrees Fahrenheit over the next several days — potentially breaking long standing records.

The National Weather Service warned of dangerous heat conditions across all of north and central Texas for Thursday. Excessive Heat Warnings and Advisories were in effect from noon to 9 p.m. for areas including San Antonio, Dallas, Austin and Houston.

San Antonio was expected to break its record high of 105 degrees for the day. The forecast for the city had a high of 107 degrees for Thursday and would break the more than 50-year-old record.

Houston could also be near its record high of 104 degrees for the date. That record was set in 1909.

Temperatures were already in the 90s by 11 a.m. Thursday, and the forecast called for a high of 102 degrees later in the afternoon. The heat index was pushed to 110 degrees.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which manages the flow of electric power to 26 million Texas customers, was requesting voluntary conservation from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday to protect the power grid.

Near-record heat was also expected for Friday, with temperatures of 105 degrees forecast for Houston and more triple-digit temperatures on Saturday and Sunday.

Forecasters were also monitoring a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico. On Thursday the National Hurricane Center gave it about a 30% chance of forming into a cyclone over the next seven days as it approaches the Texas coast on the gulf.

They said it was too early to make much more of a prediction on its potential effects.