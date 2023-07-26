Parts of Sicily Without Power for Days as Heat and Wildfires Melt Underground Cables

Hundreds of thousands of residents and summer tourists in Sicily have been left without power for several days as wildfires rage across the Italian island.
Parts of the island, including cities like Syracuse, Catania, and Etna, have been facing rolling electrical blackouts that have in turn affected their water supply, as reported by the local outlet La Sicilia. The area has been baking under extreme heat for days on end, without relief in sight.
The blackouts are also affecting the ability of firefighters to do their jobs, leaving elderly and sick populations even more vulnerable. “The situation is very challenging,” Massimiliano Russo, a filmmaker in Catania, told MailOnline. “The elderly are suffering a lot. Even the restaurateurs, forced to close due to lack of electricity. At present, no major action has been taken to help the city.”
The heat has caused the temperature of asphalt to soar to 122 degrees Fahrenheit in some places, melting underground power cables.
The mayor of Syracuse, Francesco Italia, told La Sicilia that hundreds of technicians are working to fix the problem and install new cables after they believe the power outages were caused by “the excessive electrical load.” Italia asked “the volunteer forces to be able to support fragile citizens in a state of need.”
The interruption of electricity also caused between 200,000 to 300,000 people to go without water, but that issue was resolved by Monday.
Sicily’s Palermo airport was forced to temporarily close Tuesday after approaching flames killed one person and forced 1,500 to evacuate their homes.
Wildfires continue to burn across Sicily and other parts of the Mediterranean, including the Greek islands of Rhodes and Corfu. Other islands like Crete have been labeled as “extreme risk.”
