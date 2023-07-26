Parts of Sicily Without Power for Days as Heat and Wildfires Melt Underground Cables - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Parts of Sicily Without Power for Days as Heat and Wildfires Melt Underground Cables

Asphalt temperatures reached 122 degrees Fahrenheit near Palermo

Published |Updated
Elizabeth Urban
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The Red Cross of Catania committee hand out drinks in an air-conditioned structure at the Ciminiere which was set up as a place of shelter and refreshment during the day for the most vulnerable on July 25, 2023 in Catania, Italy.Fabrizio Villa/Getty Images

Hundreds of thousands of residents and summer tourists in Sicily have been left without power for several days as wildfires rage across the Italian island.

Parts of the island, including cities like Syracuse, Catania, and Etna, have been facing rolling electrical blackouts that have in turn affected their water supply, as reported by the local outlet La Sicilia. The area has been baking under extreme heat for days on end, without relief in sight.

The blackouts are also affecting the ability of firefighters to do their jobs, leaving elderly and sick populations even more vulnerable. “The situation is very challenging,” Massimiliano Russo, a filmmaker in Catania, told MailOnline. “The elderly are suffering a lot. Even the restaurateurs, forced to close due to lack of electricity. At present, no major action has been taken to help the city.”

Read More

The heat has caused the temperature of asphalt to soar to 122 degrees Fahrenheit in some places, melting underground power cables.

The mayor of Syracuse, Francesco Italia, told La Sicilia that hundreds of technicians are working to fix the problem and install new cables after they believe the power outages were caused by “the excessive electrical load.” Italia asked “the volunteer forces to be able to support fragile citizens in a state of need.”

The interruption of electricity also caused between 200,000 to 300,000 people to go without water, but that issue was resolved by Monday.

Sicily’s Palermo airport was forced to temporarily close Tuesday after approaching flames killed one person and forced 1,500 to evacuate their homes.

Wildfires continue to burn across Sicily and other parts of the Mediterranean, including the Greek islands of Rhodes and Corfu. Other islands like Crete have been labeled as “extreme risk.”

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.