Parts of Ecuador Under State of Emergency As Prison Violence Escalates, Mayor Slain

Prison riots and the assassination of a mayor led Ecuador's embattled president to declare a 60-day state of emergency in three coastal provinces rocked by a surge in gang-related violence.

President Guillermo Lasso announced nightly curfews in the provinces of Manabi, Los Rios and the city of Duran, about 170 miles southwest of the capital Quito, Reuters reported.

Lasso also said Sunday's fatal shooting of Agustin Intriago, mayor of the Pacific port city of Manta, Ecuador's third largest city, was under investigation.

"We cannot deny that organized crime has permeated the state, political organizations and society itself," Lasso said after a security cabinet meeting Monday.

Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso holds a news conference at Carondelet Palace in Quito, Ecuador, on June 2. Agencia Press South/Getty Images

"It is a problem that has been brewing for more than a decade."

Last month, Lasso announced he wouldn't seek re-election in a vote sparked by his disbanding of the National Assembly amid impeachment proceedings.

At least six inmates were killed and 11 injured during weekend clashes between rival gangs in Ecuador's largest prison, the Litoral Penitentiary, according to the county's prison authority.

People living nearby in the city of Guayaquil, across the Guayus River from Duran, said they heard the sound of gunfire and explosions coming from the prison, according to the Associated Press.

Prisoners also took 96 guards hostage during uprisings in five other prisons and hunger strikes were ongoing in 13 more, Reuters said.

In 2021, a gang battle in Litoral Penitentiary left 119 inmates dead in Ecuador's worst prison bloodbath.

Intriago, 38, was shot by a gunman who got out of a stolen truck and opened fire as the mayor was inspecting public works in the city, regional police commander Edwin Noguera told reporters.

A woman described as a "collateral victim" was also killed and four others — including two suspects — were wounded during a gunfight with Intriago's bodyguards, according to reports.

The suspected shooter escaped, Noguera said.

The motive for the attack on Intriago was unclear but the mayor, who was re-elected in February, had reported receiving threats, police said without elaborating.

Manta's port is used by gangs by gangs to smuggle large amounts of drugs to other parts of the Americas and Europe, according to AP.

The mayor of Duran was targeted by gunmen in May but survived the assassination attempt, which killed a police officer and wounded several people.