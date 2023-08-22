Part of London’s Trafalgar Square Evacuated After Man Climbs Museum
The Metropolitan Police asked people to avoid the famous square Tuesday afternoon
Part of London's Trafalgar Square was evacuated Tuesday, as emergency services arrived to deal with a man on top of the National Gallery.
Police and ambulance crews were attempting to talk with the man, who had scaled the museum which dominates one side of the famous square in the center of England's capital.
Streets and pedestrian areas were cordoned off, while the National Gallery was closed due to the incident, saying it would keep visitors updated as to when they could return.
Some photos shared online showed a man standing on the roof of the building seen below, which contains the National Gallery and National Portrait Gallery.
- Man Who Scaled National Gallery Building in London Comes Down, Is Hospitalized
- 1 Arrested After Knife Attack Outside British Museum in London Leaves Man Wounded
- Florida Man Arrested After Trying To Register 1977 Porsche Stolen from Museum
- Man Run Over by Train Outside Train Museum
- Shark That Killed Russian Man in Egypt to Be Mummified for Museum Display
- New Orleans Museum of Art Faces Backlash After Hiring White Woman as Curator of African Art
London's Metropolitan Police told The Messenger that officers were called at 2.35 p.m. local time.
"A man was reported on the roof in a distressed condition," the spokesperson said. "London Ambulance Service have also attended and are attempting to make contact with the man.
"Officers have attended and local roads have been closed as a precaution."
Trafalgar Square is a pedestrian plaza in central London, sitting at the end of The Mall to Buckingham Palace and just under a mile from the Houses of Parliament.
- Watch: Deer With a Sweet Tooth Visits a Candy StoreNews
- Laughter Is the Best Medicine for Your Heart, Study FindsNews
- Experts Rip ‘Fatal Errors’ in Princeton Study Claiming Strip Clubs, Escorts Cut Sex Crimes 13%News
- Baby Bear Rescued After Getting Its Head Stuck in Plastic ContainerNews
- ‘It’s Alive and Wriggling:’ Doctor Freaks Out When Extracting Parasite Only Found in Pythons From Woman’s BrainNews
- Staged Video of Pinned-Down Russian Troops Outrages Pro-War BloggersNews
- Texas Governor’s Floating Border Barrier Sees Little Impact in Number of ArrivalsNews
- Drunk Couple Fell 33-Ft. From Medieval Wall Featured on ‘Game of Thrones,’ Woman Now in Medically-Induced ComaNews
- Guard Who Scared Off Dollar General Shooter Acted Like Black Panther Superhero: University PresidentNews
- Watch: Extreme Turbulence Hits Flight Traveling Through Major StormNews
- Florida Prisoner Charged With Killing Cellmate by Stabbing Him in Head With a PenNews
- Florida Woman Sues After Being Denied $90,000 Mercedez Benz Prize in Hole-in-One Golf TournamentNews