Part of London’s Trafalgar Square Evacuated After Man Climbs Museum

The Metropolitan Police asked people to avoid the famous square Tuesday afternoon

Published |Updated
Dan Gooding
Part of London's Trafalgar Square was evacuated Tuesday, as emergency services arrived to deal with a man on top of the National Gallery.

Police and ambulance crews were attempting to talk with the man, who had scaled the museum which dominates one side of the famous square in the center of England's capital.

Streets and pedestrian areas were cordoned off, while the National Gallery was closed due to the incident, saying it would keep visitors updated as to when they could return.

Some photos shared online showed a man standing on the roof of the building seen below, which contains the National Gallery and National Portrait Gallery.

London's Trafalgar SquareGetty Images
Read More

London's Metropolitan Police told The Messenger that officers were called at 2.35 p.m. local time.

"A man was reported on the roof in a distressed condition," the spokesperson said. "London Ambulance Service have also attended and are attempting to make contact with the man.

"Officers have attended and local roads have been closed as a precaution."

Trafalgar Square is a pedestrian plaza in central London, sitting at the end of The Mall to Buckingham Palace and just under a mile from the Houses of Parliament.

