Paroled ‘Preppy Killer’ Robert Chambers Reveals Marriage, Plans for Life After Prison

Robert Chambers, New York City’s newly-paroled “Preppy Killer,” got married behind bars and is now looking forward to building a normal life on the outside, he said Friday in his first interview since his recent release from prison.

Chambers revealed his marriage to longtime supporter Shawn Kovell in a wide-ranging sit-down with the Daily Mail, marking his first comments since he was paroled on a drug and assault case unrelated to the infamous Central Park slaying that spawned his nickname.

“I don’t wanna go back to prison. Nobody wants to go there,” Chambers, 56, told the outlet. “What I want is to have a job and pay bills, and then save up to get a driver’s license … and we’ll go from there. That’s all I’m asking for.”

In his most recent prison stint, Chambers served 15 of the 19 years to which he was sentenced for running a cocaine and heroin ring out of his Manhattan apartment.

During that bid, he wed longtime girlfriend Kovell, who was also implicated in the narcotics case but served no time.

Kovell previously stood by Chambers during his more notorious case, the 1986 killing of Jennifer Levin, according to the Daily Mail.

Levin, 18, was found strangled and half-naked in Central Park behind the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Chambers, then 19, told authorities that Levin died accidentally during consensual rough sex after a night of drinking. He ultimately pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

“I don’t think I have earned the right to ask for forgiveness,” Chambers told the Daily Mail. “I feel like I have to earn that, I don’t feel I have the right to ask for that.”

Chambers served 15 years in that case, going free in 2003. But he soon turned to pushing drugs to make ends meet.

“I was 19. Then I was a prisoner,” he said. “When I got out I was 36-years-old, with the experiences of an 18-year-old, and the emotional ability of a 14-year-old. And I am supposed to make a life, so what did I do?”

“I do what I do really well. I can roll joints really well, and I can smoke, and I wake up and I’m back in prison,” he continued.

During his second prison stint, Chambers learned sign language and made progress toward a bachelor’s degree, he told the Daily Mail. He said he’s considering pursuing a law degree and that he’d “love” to take on the Manhattan District Attorney’s office again — as a lawyer, not a defendant.

He conceded, however, that he’d “probably get destroyed” in court.

“I have no idea what I’m doing,” he said. “I know how to say ‘guilty’ or ‘not guilty.’ That’s about it. I would like the challenge, but I don’t want someone’s life in my hands.”