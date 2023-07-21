Parkland Shooting Reenactment Will Use Live Ammo: ‘You Want to Imitate the Situation as Close as Possible’

Live ammunition will be used at an upcoming reenactment of the 2018 mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida high school, which is taking place as part of a civil lawsuit.
Per the Associated Press, families of the victims and former Broward Deputy Scot Peterson reached an agreement to use live ammo for the reenactment to occur on August 4 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where a gunman killed 17 people on Valentine's Day 2018. Circuit Judge Carol-Lisa Phillips has signed off on the agreement.
The civil case against Peterson, who was the on-campus officer assigned to the school on the day of the massacre, is based on his alleged inaction during that shooting. Last month, he was acquitted of criminal charges.
Former FBI agent Bruce Koenig, a ballistics expert for the families, testified in court that live ammunition should be used instead of blanks because "there definitely is a difference" between the two. The reenactment is meant to help determine what Peterson could hear from his position on the day of the attack.
"You want to imitate the situation as close as possible," Koenig said.
Family attorney David Brill said the live rounds will be fired into a ballistic bullet trap to ensure the reenactment is "perfectly safe and controlled." Peterson's attorney, Michael Piper, said the use of live ammunition will mean there will only be one reenactment instead of two as previously proposed.
"We think this is the best way to approach it," Piper said. "We don’t want to put the community through that twice."
