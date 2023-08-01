Parking Enforcement Boss Used Money From Meters to Throw Parties for Staff: Officials

A parking enforcement chief in Pennsylvania is facing charges after she allegedly stole thousands of dollars from parking meters to host office parties and for other personal uses.

Law enforcement officials in Upper Darby, outside Philadelphia, announced charges of theft, receiving stolen property, obstruction of justice, and other related crimes against Sekela Tamika Coles, 46, on Monday.

Coles was serving as Upper Darby’s director of parking enforcement for over three years. She is accused of stealing money from public meters over that time period.

According to Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer, Coles was charged after a long investigation into her conduct, which was sparked when two Parking Authority employees reported seeing her assistant put six bags of coins in her personal vehicle.

The assistant then told investigators she acted on direction from Coles, who allegedly had her exchange the coins for bills claiming the money was for office use.

Per The Philadelphia Inquirer, Coles admitted to investigators that she used her official position to benefit herself and her family by stealing coins from newly installed parking kiosks throughout the township.

“All of us working in government have a sacred trust to act in the best interest of our communities,” Stollsteimer, the D.A., said in a statement. “The defendant was entrusted with one of the basic functions of government – collecting parking meter money and depositing the cash.”

In addition to purchasing food, birthday cakes, office parties, and restaurant trips for herself and office staff, Coles allegedly voided several parking violations for family members and failed to properly process 18,000 others, which the town said cost it about $1 million in revenue.

Before turning herself in on Monday, Coles was placed on administrative leave. Prior to becoming the department's director she served as an Upper Darby council member.

According to the district attorney’s office, Coles stole a total of $4,314. About half has since been returned.