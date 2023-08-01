Parking Enforcement Boss Used Money From Meters to Throw Parties for Staff: Officials

A parking enforcement chief in Pennsylvania is facing charges after she allegedly stole thousands of dollars from parking meters to host office parties and for other personal uses.
Law enforcement officials in Upper Darby, outside Philadelphia, announced charges of theft, receiving stolen property, obstruction of justice, and other related crimes against Sekela Tamika Coles, 46, on Monday.
Coles was serving as Upper Darby’s director of parking enforcement for over three years. She is accused of stealing money from public meters over that time period.
According to Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer, Coles was charged after a long investigation into her conduct, which was sparked when two Parking Authority employees reported seeing her assistant put six bags of coins in her personal vehicle.
- Phaedra Parks Throws Son Ayden $70K ‘Royal’ Carnival-Themed 13th Birthday Party: ‘We Had Everything’ (Exclusive)
- Woman Awarded $225K from City After Tripping Over Water Meter Cover
- Welsh Town ‘Failed To Raise Any Money Whatsoever’ for Coronation Party
- New Regulations Force ‘Corgi Con’ to Relocate From National Park
- LA Woman Sentenced for Throwing Molotov Cocktail in Bank After Minor Dispute
The assistant then told investigators she acted on direction from Coles, who allegedly had her exchange the coins for bills claiming the money was for office use.
Per The Philadelphia Inquirer, Coles admitted to investigators that she used her official position to benefit herself and her family by stealing coins from newly installed parking kiosks throughout the township.
“All of us working in government have a sacred trust to act in the best interest of our communities,” Stollsteimer, the D.A., said in a statement. “The defendant was entrusted with one of the basic functions of government – collecting parking meter money and depositing the cash.”
In addition to purchasing food, birthday cakes, office parties, and restaurant trips for herself and office staff, Coles allegedly voided several parking violations for family members and failed to properly process 18,000 others, which the town said cost it about $1 million in revenue.
Before turning herself in on Monday, Coles was placed on administrative leave. Prior to becoming the department's director she served as an Upper Darby council member.
According to the district attorney’s office, Coles stole a total of $4,314. About half has since been returned.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Woman Accused of Sending Boyfriend Photos of Herself Sexually Assaulting ToddlerNews
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Miami Professor Develops Index-Card-Sized Tool to Deter Mass ShootersNews
- San Antonio Teen, Uvalde School Shooter’s Cousin, Arrested for Alleged School Shooting ThreatsNews
- Florida Pastor Accused of Running Multimillion-Dollar eBay Scam Ring With Halfway House ResidentsNews
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Burglar Stops to Baptize Himself While Robbing Florida ChurchNews
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Study Hints That AI Chatbots Can Be Solid Personal TrainersTech
- Walgreens’ Longest-Service Employee Retires After Nearly 70 Years With The Company: ‘Time Passes Fast’News
- NYC Cancer Doc Used ‘Legally Owned’ Handgun to Kill Her 4-Month-Old Baby and Then HerselfNews