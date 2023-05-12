Park Warns Visitors of ‘Horny’ Teenaged Stallions

Visitors to a forest in England are being warned about "horny" teenaged stallions as their breeding season gets underway.
The New Forest is one of the largest remaining areas of unenclosed pasture land and forest in Southern England.
Visitors are being told to stay away from stallions in the park because they are chasing female ponies around.
Dog walkers should also keep their pets on leashes if they have "even the slightest inclination they might worry the livestock," Gilly Jones, who owns ponies roaming wild in the forest, told Sky News.
The New Forest Commoners Defence Association is set up to protect the lands.
It reminds visitors about the forest code.
The rules ask people to keep their distance from the animals. They are warned to not feed or touch them.
Gilly told Sky News that drivers in the forest should slow down and drive with care.
"They are a bunch of horny teenagers. Very frisky," she said.
"The stallions have been in a field all together and haven't seen a girl for ten months. The ponies haven't seen a boy for ten months. It gets quite enthusiastic."
More than 34,000 people live inside the forest. The area welcome more than 14 million visitors a year.
